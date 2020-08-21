argentina-grapples-with-covid-19-and-a-grim-future

(Newsdio) It’s a rather unusual sight. Felipe Evangelista is sitting down at the café he has owned for nearly four decades and all he can see are upside-down chairs stored atop empty tables.

“El Viejo Buzón” (The Old Mailbox) had been a very popular café in downtown Buenos Aires and a hanging spot for generations of Argentinians, common folk and celebrities alike, since it was founded 37 years ago. It’s the kind of old-style, corner café that is never empty. That was the case until March 20 when the coronavirus pandemic hit Argentina and the country shut down.

“It’s an unusual situation because the blinds are closed and the tables empty when the main thing about a place like this is people,” Evangelista said.

A normally boisterous establishment, the Old Mailbox is now mostly quiet — hanging on, hoping against hope it can survive. When Newsdio visited, the only sound to be heard was a coffee machine for the meager takeout business operated by the only employee around, one of eight in total. Evangelista says he has managed to avoid layoffs thanks to a government credit program that’s set to expire on September 20.

For Santiago Olivera, it’s already too late. The restaurateur had to shut down three establishments — two bars, “Bad Toro” and “Sheldon,” and “Clara,” a cafeteria — in the upscale Palermo district of the capital, laying off more than 60 people.