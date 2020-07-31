Argument to cut $ 600 unemployment benefit doesn't add up (opinion)







Conservatives in the Trump administration and in Congress say the current unemployment insurance benefit is too generous and may even discourage people from going back to work. Admittedly, for many people who have lost their jobs, their unemployment benefits are, thanks to the $ 600 increase, higher than their wages while employed, according to a Becker Friedman Institute working paper. And it's easy to see how it might feel bad that unemployment insurance benefits replace 100% or more of a worker's previous wages. But a focus on the replacement rate (how much of workers' past earnings are covered by their unemployment benefits) reinforces counterproductive and damaging ideas about how the economy and the labor market really work and how to improve them.

The greater benefit of unemployment insurance does not mean that workers prefer to remain unemployed rather than take a job. Former Treasury Department economist Ernie Tedeschi used data from the Current Population Survey of the US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Labor Statistics to examine the workers who won and they lost jobs in the last two months. He analyzed these data with simulations of state unemployment insurance benefits and wage replacement rates compiled in a working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research. It found no effect of higher unemployment insurance wage replacement rates on job search or dropout.

Another study by a team of Yale University researchers looked at data from Homebase, a private company that provides programming and clock software to small businesses, and came to the same conclusion, finding "no evidence that more generous benefits discourage the job". The Homebase data consisted of hourly workers, more than half of whom are in the food and beverage industry.

The results of these studies may seem counterintuitive. After all, if someone's income while unemployed is really higher than the salary they would earn at work, how could that not discourage people from working? Well, there are several reasons why this intuition is wrong.