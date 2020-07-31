Argument to cut $ 600 unemployment benefit doesn't add up (opinion)

Conservatives in the Trump administration and in Congress say the current unemployment insurance benefit is too generous and may even discourage people from going back to work. Admittedly, for many people who have lost their jobs, their unemployment benefits are, thanks to the $ 600 increase, higher than their wages while employed, according to a Becker Friedman Institute working paper. And it's easy to see how it might feel bad that unemployment insurance benefits replace 100% or more of a worker's previous wages. But a focus on the replacement rate (how much of workers' past earnings are covered by their unemployment benefits) reinforces counterproductive and damaging ideas about how the economy and the labor market really work and how to improve them.
The greater benefit of unemployment insurance does not mean that workers prefer to remain unemployed rather than take a job. Former Treasury Department economist Ernie Tedeschi used data from the Current Population Survey of the US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Labor Statistics to examine the workers who won and they lost jobs in the last two months. He analyzed these data with simulations of state unemployment insurance benefits and wage replacement rates compiled in a working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research. It found no effect of higher unemployment insurance wage replacement rates on job search or dropout.
Another study by a team of Yale University researchers looked at data from Homebase, a private company that provides programming and clock software to small businesses, and came to the same conclusion, finding "no evidence that more generous benefits discourage the job". The Homebase data consisted of hourly workers, more than half of whom are in the food and beverage industry.
The results of these studies may seem counterintuitive. After all, if someone's income while unemployed is really higher than the salary they would earn at work, how could that not discourage people from working? Well, there are several reasons why this intuition is wrong.
It is important to note that in many state unemployment insurance systems, a recipient could lose their benefits entirely if they "decline a suitable job offer."
But even if you think rules like these are loosely applied or can be easily circumvented, especially with the new eligibility requirements in the CARES Act, there are several reasons why unemployment insurance benefits that replace 100% or more of the wages are not & # 39; It does not prevent people from working. For one thing, wages are often only part of workers' compensation.
In many jobs, non-salary benefits (health insurance, retirement benefits, and paid time off) can represent between 30% and 40% of a worker's total compensation. According to a Kaiser Family Foundation report released in May, about 5.7 million unemployed people who have lost their employer-based health insurance since the start of the pandemic will still have to cover the full cost of their own health coverage. . Unemployment insurance benefits that replace 100% or more of someone's salary do not replace those benefits.
Also, people know that a temporary unemployment benefit is not the same as a permanent job. I am sure few people would pass up the relative stability of a job for an unemployment insurance benefit with an uncertain future, even if that benefit is higher than normal. This is especially true in recessions, when jobs are scarce. And it could be an even more important factor in this recession, when there is additional uncertainty about the future of the economy and the labor market.
What prevents people from returning to work is that there are not enough jobs. In May, there were almost four job applicants for each vacant position, when just six months ago, that ratio was 0.8 to one. What keeps people from going back to work is that some of the work remains unsafe as Covid-19 cases continue to rise across the country.
What prevents people from returning to work is the lack of child care and the inability of schools to reopen safely. Parents cannot go to work leaving their children unsupervised. If the White House and Senate were to address the need to expand testing, medical equipment, and public health protocols across the country, perhaps then we could talk about getting people back to work.
The bottom line is that the single focus on the replacement rate is misplaced. It may seem intuitive, but it is a red herring. Policy makers should care less about that and more about keeping families safe and the economy afloat.