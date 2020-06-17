Ari Fleischer beats health officials for endorsing protests, but not other meetings: & # 39; A terrible injustice & # 39;

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, a contributor to Fox News, sarcastically suggested on Tuesday in "Hannity" that the coronavirus shows deference to the ideology of those whom it may or may not choose to infect.

"What you're missing," Fleischer told host Sean Hannity, referring to mainstream media criticism of President Trump's upcoming rally in Tulsa and simultaneous praise of the Black Lives Matter protests, "the study said. from liberal public health administrators and scientists who have shown that COVID knows the cause.

"And if the cause is good, COVID will surround it, it will not infiltrate it, it will not affect anyone, but if the cause is bad, the virus knows it and it will only affect those people." Fleischer said.

On a serious note, Fleischer added: "I hope that people will stop and realize the damage that public health officials have done to themselves when they say that certain protests are meritorious and that we will not criticize them for going out and violating the social distancing, but we will If we don't like your cause.

"This is a terrible injustice and it is not what public health people should be doing."

He pointed to a demonstration for the rights of black transgender people held last weekend at the Brooklyn Museum in New York. That protest passed without public censorship. However, on the same weekend, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat from New York, warned smaller groups of Manhattanites gathered in the East Village: "Don't make me come there."

Similarly, the Park Department of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio welded the doors to a major playground in the prominent Jewish neighborhood of Williamsburg, as part of the coronavirus mitigation, a day after the mass demonstration at the Brooklyn Museum.

Local leaders, including former Democratic State Assemblyman Dov Hikind, City Councilman Kalman Yeager, D-Brooklyn, and others teamed up to force open one of the doors with bolt cutters. Hikind then spoke out against the shutdown in a social media video.