Arizona & # 39; Karen & # 39; with & # 39; $ 40,000 Rolex & # 39; show garbage mask at Target

A woman was filmed destroying a face mask display inside a Target store in Arizona.

In the footage, Melissa Lively, who runs a public relations company in Scottsdale, can be heard making an explosive protest as she points the camera at a screen of masks.

“We finally find ourselves at the end of the road. I've been waiting for this s – t all my f – – king life, "says Lively in the video, which has been viewed 5.9 million times.

The woman approaches the exhibition of masks that are sealed in plastic bags and others with their clothes open and without wrapping.

Then he closes the screen masks on the floor while saying, "So Target, I'm not playing any more f games. This s – t is ending."

She repeats: "This is over" and then says "Yes, wooh!"

Then two Target employees appear, and you can hear one say, "Excuse me ma'am." The employee is quickly interrupted by Lively, who says, "This is over."

She asks them "Why? You let everyone else do it … Can't I do it because I'm a blonde white woman? That carries a $ 40,000 Rolex.

A second video, which has been viewed 2.6 million times, showed the aftermath of the Target mask debacle, the cops are seen inside Lively's garage, which she also recorded on Instagram Live.

When officers confront Lively, she informs them that she is a White House spokesperson and cannot share "classified information."

She added: "I was hired to be the spokesperson for QAnon."

"Are you a correct spokesperson? … I think we have enough here," says an officer.

Lively is told to "turn around" and start yelling "You're doing this to me because I'm Jewish" and "This is a Nazi f-king game."

The recording stops there, it is unclear if Lively was arrested.

The Arizona Department of Health reported 3,536 new cases of coronavirus and four deaths on Sunday.