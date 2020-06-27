Arizona AG tells the church to stop claiming it can & # 39; purify & # 39; the coronavirus air

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a Republican, sent a cease-and-desist letter to Glendale-based Clean Air EXP, and a similar letter to Phoenix-based Dream City Church, about false announcements alleging that its Air purification systems could neutralize up to 99 percent. of the coronavirus in 10 minutes.

"Businesses cannot deceive consumers with their advertising, especially when it comes to health problems as serious as COVID-19," Brnovich said in a statement on Friday. "We will not tolerate companies or individuals trying to deceive or exploit the public during this public health crisis."

In his letter to Clean Air EXP, Brnovich wrote: "AGO is not aware of any scientific research or public health authority that has certified any type of air treatment product as a means of universally preventing COVID-19 infections through any distance. "

ARIZONA SEES CASES OF INFLAMMATORY CONDITION LINK TO CORONAVIRUS IN CHILDREN

Brnovich added that the lack of scientific evidence to show that products exist that can neutralize the coronavirus from the air is a "misrepresentation or false promise" that is punishable by up to $ 10,000 per violation. In addition, you may be responsible for paying "consumer restitution and any fees and costs" incurred due to your false advertising.

The letter directed the company to "stop making representations and suggest that the Clean Air EXP air purification solution removes COVID-19 until Clean Air EXP can provide scientific evidence for such representations."

PHOENIX REQUIRES MASKS IN PUBLIC As CORONAVIRUS cases increase

Dream City Church, the megachurch where President Trump held a rally earlier this week, received a similar letter, ordering the church to remove all published statements that gave false statements about COVID-19.

"Because Dream City rents its facilities for public events unrelated to church functions, the church was notified that false statements and false promises related to the safety of church facilities may violate the Fraud Law to the Arizona Consumer, "Brnovich said in a statement Friday.

Several of the signs reportedly said the air filtration system "kills 99 percent of COVID in 10 minutes" and that "when you enter the [church] auditorium, 99 percent of COVID is gone "and" So you can know when if you come here, you will be safe and protected. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Few people wore masks during the rally held at the church on Tuesday, and Trump downplayed the severity of the coronavirus, saying Democrats "are trying to do everything possible to keep the country closed and closed, because they would love those numbers I don't know. Okay."

Arizona now has one of the worst cases in the country with over 66,000 cases reported and currently has a higher infection rate per capita than any country in Europe, according to local Fox News 10.

Both Clean Air EXP and Dream City Church have until Monday to comply with Brnovich's letters.