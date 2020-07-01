Arizona Ammunition Provider For Las Vegas Massacre Gunman Gets Prison Time

An Arizona man who authorities said sold illegal trackers and armor-piercing bullets to the gunman for the Las Vegas massacre was sentenced to prison Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Douglas Haig, 57, of Mesa, will spend 13 months in federal prison for manufacturing ammunition without a license, according to Nicholas A. Trutanich, United States Attorney for the District of Nevada. Haig had pleaded guilty to the federal charge last November.

"This case grew out of the investigation into the mass shooting on October 1, 2017 at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas," prosecutors said. "In the hotel room from where the shooter carried out his attack, investigators located a box with a shipping label indicating Haig's name and address."

Still, Haig was not charged with a direct role in the shooting that killed 58 people and wounded more than 850, described as the deadliest mass shooting in the history of the United States. Federal District Judge James Mahan imposed the sentence, but separated Haig from the actions carried out by gunman Stephen Paddock.

Paddock killed himself when responding police officers moved over him, authorities said. His precise motivation for the shooting remains a mystery.

"The person who did that, who committed that reprehensible act, can only hope now that he will be punished for eternity," Mahan said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "He has escaped punishment on this earth."

Defense attorney Marc Victor added that Haig had no indication of the gunman's plans.

"Doug was absolutely devastated when he found out about the tragedy," said Victor.

Haig illegally sold various types of ammunition between July 2016 and October 2017, according to court documents, according to Fox 5 Vegas. A fingerprint examination found his fingerprints on two pieces of armor-piercing ammunition removed from a magazine in the shooter's hotel room, prosecutors said.

FBI agents and the Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) conducted a series of interviews with Haig, beginning on October 2, 2017, where he admitted to having met the shooter and selling him ammunition. According to the station, Haig was reportedly not authorized to sell ammunition and did not have a federal firearms license.

Agents seized "hundreds of rounds of ammunition and ammunition components" on October 24, 2017, after executing a search warrant at Haig's residence. According to prosecutors, ammunition or firearm-related equipment was found in almost every room, including a workshop that they said became a munition manufacturing operation that Haig was in the process of automating.

He reportedly used the workshop to run a business called Specialized Military Ammunition where he sold the ammunition on the Internet and at gun shows across the country. Paddock also bought the ammunition from Haig through the business, which closed permanently after the FBI raid, the newspaper reported.

Victor had previously argued that, as the only person facing a criminal charge after the shooting, Haig could not be fairly tried by a jury from the Las Vegas community with trauma scars. Mahan had ordered Haig, an aerospace engineer, to hand himself over to the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) by October 2, 2020.

In September, Haig's attorneys are expected to ask the judge to consider the possibility of the coronavirus pandemic leaving him susceptible to serious illness before he is scheduled to begin serving his sentence, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Mahan said BOP officials can decide whether Haig can serve part of his prison time at home.