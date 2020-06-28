Arizona breaks new record for coronavirus cases in one day

Arizona broke its own single-day record for new coronavirus infections on Sunday, registering 3,858 more cases, according to a report.

The figure exceeded the state's record of 3,591 cases from the previous day, the KTAR news station reported.

It was the eighth time this month that the Grand Canyon state has broken records with its daily case count.

The state has logged at least 73,908 cases, and infections have increased at a faster rate than tests in recent weeks, according to the newspaper.

The bleak record comes when large crowds flocked to the Salt River east of Phoenix over the weekend to beat the heat.

Dozens of people, many of whom were seen without face masks, were photographed packed in tubes along the river.

Governor Doug Ducey has asked Arizonans to take further steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including staying home except when necessary and wearing face masks in public, KTAR reported.

"The rate of spread of this virus is unacceptable and it is time for us to step up our actions and our personal responsibilities regarding this virus," Ducey said Thursday.