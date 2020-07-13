Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill left the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill was released from a Rhode Island hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus last week.

The team announced Friday that Bidwill was hospitalized due to complications from the virus.

Bidwill released a statement Sunday talking about his experience with COVID-19.

"This week I learned firsthand how serious COVID-19 is," Bidwill wrote. "My immense appreciation for everyone on the front lines of this pandemic has only increased and I am particularly grateful to the tremendous nurses and doctors at Newport Hospital."

"I am also overwhelmed by the outpouring of kindness from the Red Sea, as well as by so many friends and colleagues in Arizona and across the country," Bidwill added. "I am very fortunate to have this experience behind me and I highly encourage everyone to continue to practice the important steps to avoid it on their own."

Bidwill had been working remotely since the Cardinals facility closed in March. He tested positive for the virus while traveling on the east coast.

The team said it has had no direct contact with Cardinals players or coaches.

Associated Press contributed to this report.