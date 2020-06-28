Arizona Cardinals rookie arrested after driving car to Lake Erie

Rookie Arizona Cardinals catcher Jeremiah Braswell allegedly drove his car to Lake Erie while under the influence of alcohol on Saturday.

Police arrested Braswell for operating a drunk vehicle, and his breath test showed that his blood alcohol levels were well above the legal limit, WFMJ reported.

Put-in-Bay Police in Ohio answered a call around 6:30 p.m. Saturday about a car that reached Lake Erie, according to a statement. Police said an orange Chevy Camaro was out of the embankment and in the water when they arrived, and no one nearby was injured.

COWBOY EZEKIEL ELLIOTT FACES DEMAND AFTER DOGS SOMELY CLEAN POOL CLEANER: REPORT

Witnesses also told officers that the driver was still in the car trying to drive him while he was in the water. When officers approached Braswell, he allegedly told officers that he was trapped and did not know what had happened.

Police said Braswell's speech was slow and that they could not explain how his car ended up in the water. He then underwent sobriety tests in the field and officers arrested him. No one else was in the car, investigators said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Braswell, a 2015-2019 Youngstown State University wide receiver, had 51 catches for 986 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 40 career games.

He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cardinals.