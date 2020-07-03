Arizona Department of Health requires 3 challenging gyms to close their doors or face legal action





All three gyms, two LifeTime locations, and a Mountainside Fitness gym have drawn attention for their refusal to comply with Governor Doug Ducey's order to re-close following an increase in Covid-19 cases in the state.

All three locations are due to close at noon today or face "civil action" by the department, according to a copy of the letter each business received. Specifically, the letters say the health department will seek a temporary restraining order.

The health department also posted notices and copies of letters at the entrance doors of the three establishments, photos provided by the department.

Mountainside Fitness is suing Ducey over his order to re-close gyms. A company spokeswoman said they had no comment on the development. The first hearing in the case is scheduled for July 6.