Arizona Department of Health requires 3 challenging gyms to close their doors or face legal action

All three locations are due to close at noon today or face "civil action" by the department, according to a copy of the letter each business received. Specifically, the letters say the health department will seek a temporary restraining order.
The health department also posted notices and copies of letters at the entrance doors of the three establishments, photos provided by the department.
Mountainside Fitness is suing Ducey over his order to re-close gyms. A company spokeswoman said they had no comment on the development. The first hearing in the case is scheduled for July 6.
LifeTime, which has also challenged that ban, told CNN that they are "aware of the notification and continue to maintain that we have operated in accordance with the governor's order."
"We are currently reviewing the matter," added the company spokeswoman.
LifeTime has suspended liquor licenses in two of its gyms as a result of its continued operation for the past few days. One of those locations, the Phoenix location, is also the recipient of the health department letter.
Coronavirus spikes in Arizona
Currently, 1,520 of the state's ICU beds are in use, 91% of their capacity, according to state data. 741 of those patients are being treated by Covid-19, the data show. Only 156 beds in the ICU remain empty; This is the lowest number of beds available the state has had available, according to records dating back to the end of March.
Dr. Murtaza Akhter, an emergency physician at Phoenix Valleywise Health Medical Center and an assistant professor at the University of Arizona School of Medicine, told CNN Thursday night that his hospital was "catching many patients." , and many of them had coronaviruses.
"They come with a fever, shortness of breath, cough, body aches and, at least for me, basically everyone I test for is positive," said Dr. Akhter. "It is ridiculous," he added.