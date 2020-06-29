Arizona exceeds one-day high with 3,858 coronavirus cases: reports

Arizona health officials announced 3,858 additional cases of coronavirus on Sunday, the most reported in a single day in the state so far, according to the Associated Press.

There were 9 additional deaths, the Arizona Department of Health Services noted. That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 73,908, with 1,588 deaths.

Arizona's case rate is approximately 1,028 per 100,000 people, and the death rate is approximately 22 per 100,000 people. State data indicates that 674,420 coronavirus tests have been performed so far, but because of so many untested people, the number of infections is likely much higher than listed.

As of 2019, Arizona had a population of approximately 7.3 million people.

Hospitals such as Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa and Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix are among Arizona hospitals that activate augmentation plans to increase the ability to treat the growing number of COVID-19 patients.

At a press conference Thursday, Governor Doug Ducey said the virus is widespread in every county in the state.

"The rate of spread of this virus is unacceptable and it is time for us to step up our actions and our personal responsibilities regarding this virus," said Ducey.

Ducey urged Arizonans to wear face masks, distance themselves socially, and wash their hands to decrease the spread and reduce the risk of transmission.

Associated Press contributed to this report.