Arizona Governor Ducey says the public should wear coronavirus masks after a heated statewide debate

After a heated mask debate erupted in Arizona, where the number of coronavirus cases has been growing daily, Governor Doug Ducey is demanding that his citizens cover their faces in public.

"All Arizonans must wear a face mask," he said at a press conference on Wednesday. "This is a matter of personal responsibility, and we are asking Arizonans to make responsible decisions to protect the most vulnerable in our communities."

He said that local governments would determine policies, implementation and compliance.

The Republican governor had faced much resistance for not forcing the masks to stop the spread of the virus.

The state's largest newspaper, The Arizona Republic, has been sounding the alarm bells and calling for action.

Hundreds of medical professionals signed a letter this week urging Ducey to require masks.

More than 900 people in the medical field wrote the letter to the state governor, quickly becoming a national hot spot.

"Please issue a state mandate that requires universal masking in public for those over 2 years of age. There is clear and sufficient scientific evidence that wearing masks is one way to decrease the spread of COVID-19 and therefore would reduce both the wave of severely affected patients requiring ICU and ventilator resources and unnecessary deaths, "says Monday's letter.

Among the signers was Dr. Natasha Bhuyan of Phoenix. The family medicine doctor said that marketing campaigns and tweets from the governor's office urging the use of masks are not going to cut it.

Ducey tweeted Wednesday morning: "Protect yourself. Protect others. Help contain the spread of # COVID19. Wear a mask. #MaskUpAZ."

Bhuyan said he believes that if immediate action is not taken, Arizona could see hospital intensive care units and ventilators reach capacity as early as July.

"We have been educating the public all this time, and it has clearly not been effective," Bhuyan said. “Accurate scientific information simply does not reach people. It's a public health principle: When you do the mandatory things, you see results. "

The state reported 1,837 new cases and 20 new deaths on Wednesday, and more than 2,300 cases were reported on Tuesday.

The new number brings the total confirmed cases to 40,924 and deaths to 1,239.

Hospitals were treating 1,582 patients Tuesday, an increase of more than 500 from the previous two weeks. Visits to the emergency room for patients with virus symptoms skyrocketed to nearly 1,100. On June 3, hospitals reported seeing 638 patients in emergency rooms.

On Tuesday across the state, hospitals had a capacity of 85 percent. That is well above the 80 percent rate where Ducey said they would have to stop elective surgeries to preserve space.

Ducey has encouraged people to wear masks but, like President Trump, he had not worn one during his press conferences until Wednesday and rejected calls to issue an order requiring them. It has also resisted imposing new restrictions on companies, attributing the increase in Arizona in cases to increased evidence.

As the US states USA They decide how and when to reopen parts of the economy amid surges in coronavirus cases in places like Arizona, demand that even the wearing of masks has become a political and cultural debate over personal liberties, and some officials defy pleas. of doctors.

Arizona has been doing more tests, which can lead to more cases, but health experts say a better way to see if more people get sick is to look at the percentage of positive tests. When that percentage increases, it means the outbreak is getting worse, not just because more tests are being done on more people.

Arizona currently leads the nation with the highest seven-day average positive test rate: 17.7 percent, or about twice the national average, and well above the 10 percent threshold that health officials find worrisome. It also has the most new cases per capita in the nation in the last 14 days. The state's leading hospital system says it is almost running out of beds, and more than 1,100 people visited emergency rooms Tuesday with positive or suspected cases.

Several restaurants and other companies also had to close because staff tested positive in the past week, including a chain of sports bars in a Phoenix neighborhood where staff were not required to wear masks.

Since the virus first emerged in China late last year and spread worldwide, there have been more than 8.1 million confirmed cases and at least 443,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Experts say the actual cost is much higher. The United States has the highest number of infections and deaths in the world, with a number that approached 117,000 on Wednesday.

European nations, which embarked on a large-scale reopening this week, watched with awe as the Americas struggled with the pandemic and new outbreaks were reported in Asia.

Associated Press contributed to this report.