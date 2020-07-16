Arizona man in a coma from coronavirus woke up paralyzed







The virus sent him into a medically induced coma, he told CNN's Anderson Cooper on Wednesday. And when he woke up, he was paralyzed.

"I really thought he had been involved in an accident or some kind of accident," Case said. Since then he has had to learn to stand up and write.

Coronavirus infections and hospitalizations are on the rise in the US With cases close to 3.5 million in the country, health experts are learning more about the various ways the virus manifests and the terrible impacts that can remain. during recovery.

Case underwent intensive therapy in hopes of regaining the mobility she lost from the atrophy of her muscles. Doctors told him that only time will tell what his recovery will be like, he said. But if his wife hadn't pushed for his medical care, he might not have recovered at all, he said.