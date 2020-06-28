Arizona representative Lesko in order to protect monuments: "We should learn from our history, not destroy it"

Representative Debbie Lesko, Republican of Arizona, appeared in the "Fox Report" on Saturday, criticizing local Democratic leaders for allowing "illegality" and praising President Trump for his executive order to protect monuments.

"Thank God the president made that executive order, which basically says we have to protect our federal monuments and would also take away funds from state and local governments that don't protect the statues," Lesko told presenter Jon Scott.

"Do you see some of these cities that are Democrats, they are just letting the illegality continue, whether they are autonomous towns or ruined statues or destroyed statues? This has to stop."

WARNING OF TRUMPET PROBLEMS IN THE MIDDLE OF VANDALISM, EFFORT TO HIGHLIGHT JACKSON'S STATUE

Trump announced on Friday that he signed an executive order to protect American monuments, memorials and statues and threatened those trying to bring them down with "long prison terms."

The new order enforces laws prohibiting the desecration of public monuments, vandalism of government property, and recent acts of violence, withholding federal support linked to public spaces from state and local governments that have failed to protect monuments public, and withdraws federal grants for jurisdictions and law enforcement agencies that fail to stop its desecration.

Lesko told Scott that Americans must confront the "mob government."

"And I applaud the President for doing everything possible to protect our communities and to protect these statues and monuments that reflect our nation's heritage," said Lesko. "We should learn from our history, not destroy it."