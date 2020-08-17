Arizona Republican: I’m voting Biden because I’m disgusted

By
admin
-
0
75
arizona-republican:-i’m-voting-biden-because-i’m-disgusted

arizona republican voters against trump marquez dnt lead vpx_00001102

arizona republican voters against trump marquez dnt lead vpx_00001102

More Videos …

MUST WATCH

Some Republicans voters in Arizona say they are dissatisfied with the way President Donald Trump has handled the response to coronavirus pandemic and are organizing to defeat him in 2020. CNN’s Miguel Marquez reports.

Source: CNN

See More

The Lead

Some Republicans voters in Arizona say they are dissatisfied with the way President Donald Trump has handled the response to coronavirus pandemic and are organizing to defeat him in 2020. CNN’s Miguel Marquez reports.

Source: CNN

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here