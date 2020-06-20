Arizona sees big jump in coronavirus cases





Customers in a bar filled the entire space, as if the pandemic had suddenly dissipated. This despite the news that the state is one of the growing coronavirus hot spots in the country.

The Arizona Department of Health Sciences announced Friday that there were 3,246 new cases of Covid-19, a record number reported in one day.

Arizona was one of the first states to reopen, but the impact of the virus is everywhere in Tempe as some companies are still closed.

Charles Gbekia did not cover his face as he made his way to a busy bar.

"It will just get worse until we do something about it," he told CNN. When asked why he wasn't wearing a mask, he replied, "I think the masks are good, but they act like a placebo. I have a family personally lost to the coronavirus, so I should wear a mask, but not when I'm with my friends " Arizona has reported more than 46,000 Covid-19 cases, with 1,312 deaths. "Please keep yourself and your family safe. Always wear a mask in public, even if you don't feel sick. Maintain physical distance. Let's work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19. #MaskUpAZ," the Department of Arizona Health Sciences said in a tweet on Friday. Phoenix has directed residents to wear masks, one of more than a dozen cities across the state to announce local mask ordinances. Alarmed by the rapid increase in cases, more than 3,000 doctors and nurses sent a letter to Governor Doug Ducey this week urging him to order masks. Ducey said he would not order a state mandate, but would leave it to local governments. The emergency room doctor, Dr. Murtaza Akhter, who has been treating Covid patients daily in the emergency room, is one of the doctors who signed the letter to Ducey. "The governor of our state is saying that I'm going to let the mayors decide. I mean, the mayors could say, 'I'm going to let the neighborhoods decide' and, as you can imagine, that breaks down pretty quickly , " he said. Akhter is upset with people who don't wear a mask. "Telling everyone that I'm basically a social Darwinist if you die, I don't care, I just want my beer and my hamburger to be, it's really … I mean, even kindergarten kids have more empathy for other people. It's really annoying, "he said. Arizona will be in the national spotlight next week when President Donald Trump attends an event sponsored by Students for Trump on Tuesday at a 3,500-seat church in Phoenix. While Trump will be subject to the city's new mask ordinance, a source in the city of Phoenix told CNN that he or attendees of the meeting are unlikely to be fined if they don't wear a mask, adding that The goal of the ordinance is education and only the worst repeat offenders would be fined.





