Arizona sees increase in coronavirus cases, public health experts link increase to rushed reopening

Public health experts say the increase in Arizona coronavirus cases reflects the state's rapid reopening.

The confirmed number of daily Arizona cases peaked on June 8, with 1,373 cases reported in a single day, according to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services. But the state has routinely recorded more than 1,000 new cases on multiple days in the past few weeks. The latest data confirms 1,233 new cases reported on June 14, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 35,691. On Monday, the health department also reported three additional deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 1,186.

Based on these numbers, the state's weekly average daily number of cases has nearly tripled in the past two weeks, NPR reported.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey lifted the order to stay at the state home on May 15, and during a recent press conference, Ducey attributed the increase in positive cases to increased testing efforts.

"Increasing positive evidence is not the direction we want to go. We want to go the other direction," Ducey said June 11.

Also, face masks are not required in Arizona, although their use is recommended. Elective surgeries also resumed in the state on April 22.

"We had our arms around the PPE issue in the state of Arizona at the time," Ducey said at a press conference on June 11.

Experts, however, have said the increase in cases correlates with the state's previous reopening efforts.

"Perhaps Arizona will be a warning sign for other areas," Katherine Ellingson, an epidemiologist at the University of Arizona, told NPR. "We never had that steady downward trend that would indicate it's time to reopen and we have everything in place to do it safely."

The increase in cases in Arizona is a consequence of lifting restrictions too quickly without a public health system that can keep up, Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the Baylor College of National School of Tropical Medicine, told the store. Medicine.

"It was just 'opening it' and then more or less business as usual, with a little window dressing," Hotez said. "This is not an abstract number of cases. We are seeing people piled up in intensive care units."

During the June 11 press conference, Ducey said the state "will continue to take a calm and consistent approach."

Ducey had also said that the state continued to build capacity with additional beds in intensive care units, but commented that those additional beds were not necessary.