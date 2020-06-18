Arizona sheriff tested positive for coronavirus before meeting with Trump

An Arizona sheriff who joined President Trump at the White House on Tuesday tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the meeting.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said Wednesday he learned of his diagnosis through the White House visitor selection process.

"While still asymptomatic, I tested positive for COVID-19," he announced on Facebook.

Lamb, who will be in trouble for at least 14 days, said he believes he was infected during a campaign event he held last Saturday.

The Pinal County Public Health Department has been "working to track down all those with whom I had contact" since Saturday, Lamb said.