Arizona State bettor is eligible to play college football again after not being selected in the NFL

A Arizona State The player received an exemption on Wednesday to return to school after not being drafted, an apparent first time in NCAA football history.

Michael Turk signed with an agent and entered the NFL Draft earlier this year, but was not selected and did not sign with a team. The state of Arizona introduced a special exemption, citing the coronavirus pandemic as preventing Turk from having a legitimate opportunity to show his abilities, the Republic of Arizona reported.

There was no professional day in the state of Arizona, nor did Turk have private training due to the pandemic. He was able to attend the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

A school spokesperson told the newspaper that the exemption was approved and that he would return to school. It is believed to be the first time that the NCAA granted a waiver to someone who signed with an agent and declared that the draft would receive their eligibility.

"By the grace of God, I have received my 2 years of eligibility at ASU. Things are crazy and evil in this world, but Jesus defeated the world! Trust Him! Turk tweeted.

Turk set a record last season for averaged yards against Kent State. He averaged 63 yards on five tries in that game.