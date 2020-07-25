Arizona State Junseok Chae teacher's murder: teens accused







Junseok Chae, associate dean of research and engineering professor, was reported missing on March 25 after he did not return home from work, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The breakup in the case came after police in Shreveport, Louisiana, in response to a suspicious call from the vehicle, found Javian Ezell and Gabrielle Austin, both 18, according to the sheriff's office. A third person who was with the suspects was not identified.

"Officers determined that the vehicle belonged to Professor Chae and obtained statements from individuals who led them to believe that Chae may have been the victim of a homicide," the statement said.

Shreveport police contacted the sheriff's office on March 30.

Upon further investigation, officers determined that Chae was killed at an intersection north of Phoenix and police found "various elements of evidence" during a search in the area, according to the statement. The professor's body had been placed in a dumpster, which was taken to the northwest regional landfill in Surprise, Arizona, according to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office, assisted by an Arizona National Guard unit, waste management, and heavy equipment provided by a local construction company, searched the landfill from May 11 to July 17, when human remains later identified as Chae were located along with related evidence, according to the statement. said. Ezell and Austin were recently extradited to Arizona, where they were arrested on July 15 and charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and theft of transportation, according to the statement. The suspects are being held with a $ 1 million bonus each, according to the statement. CNN is trying to identify attorneys for the two suspects. According to prison records, Ezell and Austin are scheduled to be processed on September 3. Chae received a bachelor's degree from the University of Korea in Seoul before earning a master's degree and a doctorate in electrical engineering and computer science from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, according to the state of Arizona, where she began teaching in 2005.

