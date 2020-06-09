Arizona tattoo artist is on the lookout for skin cancer as it could save clients' lives

Tattoos have a variety of meanings for many people, from honoring life's events to celebrating their favorite things or just looking really good.

For Joshua Gargalione, owner of Lost Dutchman Tattoo in Phoenix, Arizona, being part of a client's journey also means making sure that the person who is inking is protecting their skin.

"As a tattoo community, we must be very aware of the condition of our clients before you come in and get tattooed," he told Fox News.

Before starting any tattoo, Gargalione checks the condition of the client's skin and watches for any spots that may signify skin cancer.

"You are looking for abnormal growths or any mole that appears to be discolored or I would say it is spotted and deformed and so on, so anything unusual," Gargalione said.

Gargalione makes sure to check hard-to-see areas like the back, neck, and shoulders. He is checked regularly after his own father needed surgery to remove skin cancer in his ear and shoulder.

"I ran into him twice until it was really alarming to have to say something to the customer," said Gargalione.

A client took his advice and was reviewed by a professional.

"It was cancerous and they contracted it just in time before it metastasized," Gargalione said. "They had no idea and they actually came back to me and gave me a gift and they thanked me and everything … I mean money can't buy that, you know, when you save someone's life."

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, one in five Americans will develop skin cancer at the age of 70. The foundation projects that doctors will diagnose 196,060 cases in the deadliest form, melanoma, this year alone.

"People who are combing their hair, finding skin cancers on the scalp, I get patients sent in by tattoo artists, so we all need to get together and help each other," said Dr. Kristine Romine, dermatologist and surgeon at Mohs. in Camelback Dermatology and skin surgery. "And if (you) see something on the skin or the scalp, … tell that person that you are working to have a certified dermatologist check it," he added.

Romine told Fox News that skin cancer is not only very prevalent in sunny Arizona, but also throughout the United States. She handles thousands of cases each year alone in her practice alone.

“We detected around 25 for every 100,000 people in the state of Arizona with melanoma alone; squamous cell carcinoma is about 2 out of 10 skin cancers that are detected; and basal cell skin cancer, the most common, is about eight out of 10 skin cancers, so it's very, very common, "said Dr. Romine.

Dermatologists say the best way to prevent skin cancer is to wear a sunscreen of at least SPF 30 and, whenever possible, wear long sleeves.

"It's very important to find a broad-spectrum sunscreen, which is why we like zinc oxide base, titanium dioxide-based sunscreens, and stay away from the chemical," Romine said. "The bottom line is that you check your skin regularly, do self exams every month, find those cancers when they are very easy, then it is very, very, very curable."

As for Gargalione, he hopes more tattoo artists will be on the lookout for skin cancers on their clients.

"It is our responsibility to inform our clients of the condition of their skin … because then they are literally on their backs, they are tattooing their backs, they can see areas that they cannot," Gargalione said.