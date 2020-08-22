arizonans-are-first-to-receive-trump’s-unemployment-benefits

(Newsdio) Arizona residents received $300 boosts in their unemployment checks this week, the first to receive payouts from President Donald Trump’s executive measure to enhance jobless benefits.

About 400,000 Arizonans collected a total of $201 million in benefits as of Thursday, including the beginning of retroactive payments for the weeks ending August 1 and August 8, according to the state’s Department of Economic Security.

Some 21 states have applied for lost wages assistance grants, and at least 14 have been approved so far, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is administering the program. In addition to Arizona, they include Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah.

Trump announced on August 8 that he would redirect $44 billion in federal disaster aid to provide the jobless with $300 a week if states put up an additional $100. After cash-strapped states complained, the Department of Labor said they could count their existing unemployment payments toward the required match.

At least two states, Kentucky and Montana, said they would add $100 to the federal enhancement, for a total of $400 a week.