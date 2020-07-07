Arkansas brother's mayor steals a car with two children inside: cops

The brother of an Arkansas mayor was arrested Monday night for allegedly stealing a car with two children inside, according to a report.

Darrell Lamont Scott, brother of Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., got into the car while the engine was running in the parking lot outside Baptist Hospital, according to KATV.

"Don't worry, I'm the mayor's brother," Darell, 31, told the children's parents after grabbing one of the children's cell phones to talk to them after the kidnapping.

Scott is charged with driving the children to the McCain Mall in North Little Rock, where he was later arrested in the parking lot, according to the report.

He was accused of kidnapping and theft of property.

Mayor Scott addressed his brother's arrest in a sentence posted on Twitter.

"This is an extremely difficult season in my younger brother's life," he wrote.

“My family cares deeply for him and we are seeking professional and medical help as he handles this crisis. My heart goes out to the children who were involved, ”said his statement.