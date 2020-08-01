Arkansas Prosecutor Refuses to Charge Officers Involved in Suspect's Death







The case has drawn attention because during his arrest, Lionel Morris told officers that he was unable to breathe, and three officers used one foot to restrain him while he was on the ground.

Prosecutor for the 20th Judicial District Attorney Carol Crews said in mid-July that she saw no evidence to justify criminal charges. In an autopsy, Morris's form of death is classified as undetermined.

Explaining his decision, Crews said that "even when you can hear Mr. Morris on the body camera video claiming that he is distressed, he actively refused to be arrested and fought with the officers."

On February 4, officers responded to a robbery call from a supermarket. Officers were told there were two suspects, a man and a woman.