Arkansas Prosecutor Refuses to Charge Officers Involved in Suspect's Death

The case has drawn attention because during his arrest, Lionel Morris told officers that he was unable to breathe, and three officers used one foot to restrain him while he was on the ground.
Prosecutor for the 20th Judicial District Attorney Carol Crews said in mid-July that she saw no evidence to justify criminal charges. In an autopsy, Morris's form of death is classified as undetermined.
Explaining his decision, Crews said that "even when you can hear Mr. Morris on the body camera video claiming that he is distressed, he actively refused to be arrested and fought with the officers."
On February 4, officers responded to a robbery call from a supermarket. Officers were told there were two suspects, a man and a woman.
Morris gave the officers a false name, according to the Conway Police Department. The officers then decided to arrest both suspects.
When officers tried to handcuff Morris, he ran through the store, authorities said. When officers caught Morris, he resisted arrest for several minutes, video of the incident shows.
On Wednesday, police released a video of body cameras used by officers on YouTube. Officers are seen fighting Morris on the ground. Authorities say that during the fight Morris attempted to pull out a pocket knife while restraining him, so officers used a Taser.
Morris can be heard on video yelling, "Help me please. My heart. Call the ambulance." Officers are heard saying several times that he could not breathe.
At one point after Morris's request for help, an officer can be heard yelling "I'll break your fucking doll."
While Morris is pinned facedown on the ground, an officer can be seen with one foot on his leg, another officer had one foot on his buttocks, and a third officer had one foot on his back.
Morris was eventually brought into a recovery position while continuing to say he was unable to breathe, authorities said.
The police video shows that he was turned aside after several minutes of being face down. "
When the Conway Fire Department arrived, they observed Morris move with "shallow breaths," according to a letter from Crews to state police investigators explaining why she refused to charge the officers.
When emergency personnel arrived, they found that Morris had no pulse and was not responding. Morris was taken by ambulance to Conway Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the letter.
On June 18, the medical examiner determined that Morris's cause of death was methamphetamine poisoning with effort, struggle, immobilization and carried out an electrical deployment.
The form of death was listed as undetermined. Morris also tested positive for methamphetamine, cannabinoids, opiates, morphine, and amphetamines, according to the toxicology report's findings.
The teams concluded that "there are no specific conclusions in the autopsy report indicating that the actions of the officers caused his death" nor "there is evidence of any criminal offense by the officers involved in this tragic situation."
Conway Police Chief William Tapley said the department and the city offered their condolences to the Morris family.
"The loss of a loved one is difficult regardless of the circumstances," he said.
Conway is about 35 miles north of Little Rock. It has about 67,000 residents, according to the United States Census.