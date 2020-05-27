ARM Launches Cortex-X1 Microarchitecture for High-End Android Devices

Softbank-owned semiconductor firm ARM on Tuesday launched new technology aimed at helping Android devices catch up with Apple's iPhone models for certain computing tasks like video games. ARM technology powers processors on both iPhone and Android devices. But Apple extensively customizes what are called computer "cores" in its chips, while many Android devices come closer to the designs developed and sold by ARM.

In recent years, mobile phones have used a combination of high-performance cores that are fast at computing but deplete the phone's battery and low-power cores that are slower but conserve battery.

However, Apple iPhones are believed to have at least one high-performance core that is larger than others, helping to exceed the top speeds of Android's competitors in single-threaded computing tasks. That can help with video games, web scrolling, and faster app launches.

ARM on Tuesday announced a new design called Cortex-X1. Paul Williamson, vice president and general manager of the customer's business line at ARM, said the company will work with high-end Android phone chip providers to provide cores that are capable of increasing performance, even if it burns. A little battery.

He said ARM will also give game developers tools to harness new computing power when creating apps for Android devices.

"We are removing the constraints on efficiency," Williamson told Reuters in an interview. "This is a bit like AMG's tuning shop for Mercedes engines."

