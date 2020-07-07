Armed homeowner in St. Louis says protesters threatened to kill her and move into her home

St. Louis resident Patricia McCloskey broke her silence on "Hannity" Monday after she and husband Mark received national approval to brandish weapons in the front yard of their home when protesters broke into their gated community earlier this month. past.

The couple explained that they were preparing to sit down to dinner on their porch when "300 to 500 people" burst into the door of their community and began to move violently towards them.

S T. LOUIS COUPLE DRAWS WEAPONS ON PROTESTORS AIMED AT THE MAYOR: REPORT

"People were screaming everything," said Mark McCloskey.

"[They said] they were going to kill us," added Patricia McCloskey. "They were going to go in there. They were going to burn down the house. They were going to live in our house after I died, and they pointed to different rooms and said: 'That will be my room and that will be the living room and I will take a shower in that room, "he recalled.

She said protesters also threatened to harm her dog, which was outside at the time of the incident.

"They said 'I'm going to kill her too'," he said.

On Friday, protesters returned to the McCloskey residence, mocking owners who hired a private security company to protect their home after receiving news of the planned visit.

MARK MCCLOSKEY SPEAKS

"We got a notice that people were coming back and that they were coming back specifically for us and to have our house burned down," Mark said. "We started trying to get private security. We had been told that the city police had been ordered to withdraw."

"On Thursday afternoon, we started hiding valuables and securing the house," he explained.

The protest was loud, but not violent, said Mark McCloskey.

"We had a good routine on Friday. The local police stood up as champions and we had our own safety. Everything happened just as it is supposed to. The crowd was loud but they were not allowed to do anything wrong."

