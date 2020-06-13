Armed man who claims to be & # 39; California UFC fighter & # 39; injures 8 people outside the San Antonio bar after being denied entry

San Antonio police were investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a popular bar that injured eight people.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. and we were looking for the gunman, a drunk man who said "Don't you know who I am? I'm a UFC fighter from California," Police Chief William McManus said at a press conference overnight.

The victims were five men and three women between the ages of 23 and 41, McManus said.

Two were hit by bullets and refused treatment. The other six went to the hospital and were in stable condition.

The most seriously injured victim was a man who sustained a gunshot wound to the back, the chief said.

The suspect was with four other people, another man and three women, when they showed up at the REBAR nightclub. A doorman at the door prevented them from entering.

"They were not allowed in because they were drunk," said McManus.

After asking the doorman if he knew who he was, the shooter walked to his parked vehicle across the street and returned to the REBAR parking lot with a rifle, he said.

"There was a lot of shooting," said McManus.