Armed members of the Boogaloo movement appear at the protests

The "alert" was from a man who had an encounter with the Minneapolis police while he was on the front lines of the protests of police brutality initiated by the death of George Floyd.

"He caught the club in the face," Teeter said, and "sent a national notice to our network."

After Teeter, who calls himself Ryan, said he saw the post online, he and a handful of other Boogaloo friends in the area mobilized.

They grabbed their weapons, mostly assault rifles, got into their vehicles and made the 18-hour walk to Minneapolis.

Boogaloos are an emerging embodiment of extremism that seems to defy easy categorization. They are another confounding factor in the ongoing effort among local, state, and federal officials to decipher the political sympathies of agitators who come to the mostly peaceful protests of George Floyd that have destroyed property, looted businesses, or, in the case The Boogaloos who descended on Minneapolis – walked the streets with assault rifles.

Boogaloo members seem to have conflicting ideological views, some identify as anarchists and others reject formal titles. Some pockets of the group have defended white supremacy, while others reject it. But they have at least two things in common: an affinity for carrying firearms in public and a "boogaloo" war cry, which is commonly seen as a code for another American civil war.

Megan Squire, a professor of computer science at Elon University in North Carolina that monitors extremism online, said the movement started on obscure online platforms.

"Now it is growing on the main platforms, and in this moment of protest it is starting to go offline," he said. "It resembles the militia movement that preceded it, which has been well documented as a force for promoting violence."

Teeter, in an interview with CNN, said he identifies himself as an anarchist. His mission in Minneapolis, he said, was to protect protesters from police abuse and white supremacists, whom he deplores.

"If people are going to start a deadly force against us, we must be willing and able to start a deadly force in return," said Teeter, 22.

Despite Teeter's presence, he said that a dozen of his compatriots, federal, state and local officials have so far presented little evidence to suggest organization and widespread mobilization by any ideological group. A CNN review of the background of those arrested during the first three days of protests in Minneapolis revealed no obvious links to known organizations.

Some police officers said they suspect that much of the riot and looting was perpetrated not by ideological extremists, but by smaller groups of criminal opportunists seeking to profit by stealing merchandise.

"These are direct criminals. They are not protesters," said a senior LAPD official. In Los Angeles, he said, roving gangs of thieves circulated in cars and communicated by cell phone, identifying businesses to loot.

Still, there are some documented reports of individuals affiliated with left and right groups on the extremist spectrum mingling among the least organized.

Boogaloo members with firearms have appeared at George Floyd protests in Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, Dallas, Atlanta and elsewhere, according to The Washington Post

Known for wearing Hawaiian shirts and reaching heavily armed public protests, the decentralized Boogaloo movement, sometimes referred to as "Boogaloo Bois," is often associated with the far right.

But it is far from being a cohesive group, said J.J. MacNab, a member of George Washington University who studies anti-government extremism.

"While there are pockets of Boogaloos white supremacy, the younger and larger groups generally are not," he said. said in a recent Twitter thread . "While there are Boogaloos who support the police, younger and larger groups detest them. While there are Boogaloos who want to discredit angry protests over the murder of a black man, there are younger Boogaloos who are outraged at the murder and they want to join the protests. "

MacNab added that such internal divisions do not always develop according to age.

"They share jargon, outfits, love of firearms and the desire to use violence to gain power, but they don't really share a common goal once power is achieved," he said.

The origin of the name is believed to date back to a 1980s sequel to breakdance called "Breakin & # 39; 2: Electric Boogaloo". The term "boogaloo" in recent years has become a cunning online reference to social unrest and a desired second civil war.

"The boogaloo meme" is a "joke to some," but "it acts as a violent meme that circulates instructions for a violent viral insurgency to others," says one White paper published in February by the Network Contagion Research Institute, a group of independent researchers who monitor disinformation and hate speech, in association with Rutgers University.

Called & # 39; boogaloo & # 39 ;, this ideology is self-organizing on social media, has tens of thousands of users, exhibits a complex division of labor, "the report says, and" develops well-developed channels to innovate and distribute. violent propaganda. " "

There are indications that adherents have ventured out of chat rooms and into the real world, especially in several reopens. demonstrations during Covid-19 crashes. In April, a Boogaloo devotee was arrested in Texas for allegedly trying to find and kill police officers while filming on Facebook Live, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The move appears to have gained considerable traction in recent months.

The Technology Transparency Project of a non-profit watchdog group called Campaign for Accountability launched a report This spring it concluded that more than 60% of Boogaloo's 125 identifiable Facebook groups have emerged since January, and have accelerated after the start of Covid-19 locks.

To speak to Teeter, who also recently attended the protests denouncing the Covid-19 blockade, is to get an idea of ​​just how deeply revolted Boogaloo's ideology can be.

"I am a member of the LGBT community," said Teeter, who describes himself as a "left anarchist without the right to vote … People think I am part of a Nazi group; I am not."

But he added: "I don't think people should be forced to bake the cake," referring to a United States Supreme Court case that stemmed from the refusal of the Christian bakery owner in Colorado to provide a wedding cake for a gay. Couple.

Teeter said that in Minneapolis, he and other members of his group were sentinels with firearms outside family stores, but in solidarity with the black community in opposition to police brutality.

"We are very careful to make sure that people realize that we are on their side. We are here to defend them … Once people realize that we are on their side and we are here to protect them, they have all been Almost everyone – they have been very happy to have us here. "

Teeter said he was home schooled but did not complete college despite being offered scholarships.

"I have always been able to educate myself," he said. "We have the Internet. You can learn anything you want to learn for free."

It has had some friction with the law. He said in a recent podcast He has been in jail "eight or nine" times, although he suggested that at least some of those incidents involved actions related to his activism.

An administrator at the New Hanover County Criminal Court in North Carolina told CNN that Teeter has been pending a charge since January 2019 for unloading a firearm within the city limits. Teeter told CNN that an accidental discharge occurred while cleaning the gun.

His social media posts seem consistent with his idiosyncratic political persuasions: photos of himself in a bulletproof vest or participating in reopening protests, and memes lamenting police brutality, celebrating black men with guns, ridiculing President Trump so much as the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, and glorifying the Boogaloo movement and the notion of "coming civil conflict".

Extremism experts say other militias are starting to adopt the nickname Boogaloo.

report on the "militia sphere" Published Tuesday by the Network Contagion Research Institute, militias like Oath Keepers and Three Percenters "now share the same boogaloo meme in both the virtual and real worlds."

Squire said there appears to be a generational divide in the Boogaloo movement, with the youngest subset immersed in online meme culture and the oldest group seeking a rebrand.

"It is like an updated and younger version," he said. "And that's appealing to guys who are in the real meme age group, very online, right. But it's also appealing to these older guys, who are a little stale."

Squire, which tracks online conversation from groups like Boogaloo, alerted CNN to Teeter's trip to Minneapolis. She said he is emblematic of the younger subset. But according to the social media data he monitors, Squire said Teeter stands out for taking the initiative to drive to Minneapolis.

"We have seen less of that, driving across the country, because protests have broken out in more places," he said. "And these guys who were on the fence about whether or not to go, they can stay where they are and do the local protest."

Teeter, by contrast, is proactive, Squire said.

"He's engaged," he said. "It is a vanguard."

On the streets of Minneapolis, Teeter said his group has not always been "equipped" with drawn weapons. During the day, when the protests have been most peaceful, Teeter said, he and his minions have mingled with the crowd, singing.

He said they often draw their weapons later in the day and at night, "once things start to get dark."