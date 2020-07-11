Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers separate after 10 years of marriage

The 33-year-old "Call Me By Your Name" star and television host Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, 37, got married in 2010.
They posted the same message along with an old photo to their Instagram accounts.
"It has been an incredible journey, but together, we have decided to turn the page and leave our marriage.
"As we enter this next chapter, our children and our relationship as co-parents and dear friends will continue to be our priority.
"We understand that this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we are asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time," the statement read.
The couple and their two children, ages 5 and 3, had been quarantined together in the Cayman Islands for months, reports People.com. Hammer has returned to Los Angeles.
Hammer also appeared in "The Lone Ranger" and "The Social Network".