Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers separated after 10 years of marriage: "We have decided to turn the page"

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers are no longer after 10 years of marriage.

The couple announced the news that they are closing it in a joint statement posted to their respective social media accounts on Friday.

"Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, couples, and then parents," the statement began, along with a picture of themselves in happier times.

"It has been an incredible journey, but together, we have decided to turn the page and get out of our marriage," the statement continued. "As we enter this next chapter, our children and our relationship as co-parents and dear friends will continue to be our priority.

"We understand that this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we are asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time," the statement concluded.

Hammer, 33, and Chambers, 37, were married in May 2010 and share two children together: their daughter Harper Grace, 5, and their son Ford Douglas Armand, 3.

On Friday, a source relayed to People magazine that the previous couple "both still love each other very much and have always been a very close family."

"I know that your main focus right now is your children and making sure nothing changes for them," added the source.

The news of its dissolution comes less than two months after the "Social Network" actor and Chambers, also an actress, celebrated a decade of society.

"TEN years of marriage, twelve together, thirteen years as best friends. Happy anniversary, my love," Chambers wrote in a tribute to Instagram in May. "I am more than grateful for you, this decade, our family, and the dreamy sunset on Friday night's anniversary."

And last month, he also paid tribute to Hammer on Father's Day, calling the Golden Globe nominee "bedtime lead singer, tortilla maker [sic], steakhouse," water pusher. " , snorkeling instructor, storyteller and much more. "

"Our babies couldn't ask for a more adventurous and entertaining father and we are lucky that you are ours," Chambers added. "We love you."

Hammer recently shared a photo of the Los Angeles skyline on social media Thursday night, indicating that he had returned from the Cayman Islands, where his family lives, and the Hammer clan was in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Chambers appears to have stayed in Grand Cayman with the couple's children, judging by his Instagram post of his son sipping a coconut on the beach. The post was shared a few minutes before the couple announced their separation.

"We are currently quarantined in the Cayman Islands, which was not planned when we left Los Angeles 5 weeks ago for New York," Chambers said in April. "Due to travel restrictions, school closings, and the fact that we were planning to be here with our extended family two weeks later for spring break, we made this decision for the health and safety of our family."