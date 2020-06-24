Arms and ammunition sales soar as police disbursement movement grows

Firearm dealers across the country reported a recent surge in sales, citing the unrest following police brutality protests in support of George Floyd and calls to disburse police as catalysts, according to industry analyst Arms Rob Southwick, founder of market research firm Southwick Associates. INC.
"Anything that can make people feel insecure about a possible physical crime for themselves, others, and property can drive firearm sales," Southwick told CNN Business..
Semi-automatic pistols outperformed shotguns by a two-to-one margin as the weapons of choice among gun buyers for the first time, according to gun dealers surveyed by NSSF.
The latest national background check statistics won't be available until July, but since Floyd's death on Memorial Day, NSSF Director of Public Affairs Mark Oliva said gun sellers reported increased sales. similar to that caused by the coronavirus.
"You are seeing a reaction to people's concerns about being able to provide security for themselves and their loved ones," Oliva told CNN Business..
More than 6.5 million arms sales background checks were conducted from January 1 to April 30, according to the latest NSSF research, which showed a 48% increase year-over-year from the same period in 2019 Firearm retailers surveyed by the NSSF in May estimated that 40% of their sales came from gun buyers for the first time.
"People are coming out of the fences and the barrier and making decisions with their wallets about where they are in this debate about gun ownership," said Oliva.
"We have a lot of new clients," Blitz told the local newspaper. "The protests started to happen and then people started to get nervous."