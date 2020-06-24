Arms and ammunition sales soar as police disbursement movement grows





Those circumstances and the rise of the Defund the Police movement championed by Black Lives Matter activists have led to increased sales of firearms and ammunition dealers.

Firearm dealers across the country reported a recent surge in sales, citing the unrest following police brutality protests in support of George Floyd and calls to disburse police as catalysts, according to industry analyst Arms Rob Southwick, founder of market research firm Southwick Associates. INC.

"Anything that can make people feel insecure about a possible physical crime for themselves, others, and property can drive firearm sales," Southwick told CNN Business..

Background checks for firearm purchases peaked in March and held record levels in April and May, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a firearms trade association that oversees sale-related background checks. of weapons to track industry trends.