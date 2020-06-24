Arms and ammunition sales soar as police disbursement movement grows

Those circumstances and the rise of the Defund the Police movement championed by Black Lives Matter activists have led to increased sales of firearms and ammunition dealers.

Firearm dealers across the country reported a recent surge in sales, citing the unrest following police brutality protests in support of George Floyd and calls to disburse police as catalysts, according to industry analyst Arms Rob Southwick, founder of market research firm Southwick Associates. INC.

"Anything that can make people feel insecure about a possible physical crime for themselves, others, and property can drive firearm sales," Southwick told CNN Business..

Background checks for firearm purchases peaked in March and held record levels in April and May, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a firearms trade association that oversees sale-related background checks. of weapons to track industry trends.

Semi-automatic pistols outperformed shotguns by a two-to-one margin as the weapons of choice among gun buyers for the first time, according to gun dealers surveyed by NSSF.

The latest national background check statistics won't be available until July, but since Floyd's death on Memorial Day, NSSF Director of Public Affairs Mark Oliva said gun sellers reported increased sales. similar to that caused by the coronavirus.

Thousands of protesters continued to defy at 8 p.m. curfew throughout New York City on June 2, 2020 while protesting the death of George Floyd.

"You are seeing a reaction to people's concerns about being able to provide security for themselves and their loved ones," Oliva told CNN Business..

More than 6.5 million arms sales background checks were conducted from January 1 to April 30, according to the latest NSSF research, which showed a 48% increase year-over-year from the same period in 2019 Firearm retailers surveyed by the NSSF in May estimated that 40% of their sales came from gun buyers for the first time.

Oliva said 40% of first-time gun buyers were women, a relatively high rate for that demographic. Although arms sales have increased across the country, a surge in gun buyers for the first time in left-leaning states like California has helped fuel the national increase in purchases of firearms and ammunition, he noted.

"People are coming out of the fences and the barrier and making decisions with their wallets about where they are in this debate about gun ownership," said Oliva.

Earlier this month, Ben Romanoff, owner of Pittsburgh's Ace Sporting Goods gun store, told KDKA-TV that his store has seen a recent surge in gun purchases, noting that local protests and discussions of Police have raised concerns among a new group of clients. .
Largo, Florida, gun store owner Jillian Biltz of Mad Dog Armory reported a similar increase in gun sales last week.

"We have a lot of new clients," Blitz told the local newspaper. "The protests started to happen and then people started to get nervous."

