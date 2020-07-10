Army General: Racism Affects Our Nation's Soldiers (Opinion)

He was the only child of first-generation Chinese Americans in New York City. He wanted to join the army, but he needed parental permission when he was 17 years old. His parents disapproved. Chen earned high test scores and received a full scholarship to attend college. In January 2011, at age 18, while still in college and against his mother's wishes, he enlisted in the Army as a foot soldier.

By October 2011, at an advanced operational base in Afghanistan, Pvt. Danny Chen lay dead at age 19, not by the hand of an expected American combat enemy, but by an even more insidious enemy: the ugly and irrational idea of that one American is better than another based on the color of their skin.

Soon after Chen enlisted in the Army and completed basic training, personal snipes began. The typical assimilation of soldiers from all cultures of America had not developed among those on the team Chen was assigned to. His "teammates" were cruel to him. Once deployed, the pace of engagement increased.

He was referred to as "dragon lady", among other racial slurs, according to court documents. Members of Chen's squad dragged him out into the open during the middle of the night, dragged him over the gravel as they threw rocks at him and shouted expletives. Night after night, week after week, Chen experienced this terrible treatment.

In his last act of despair, Chen made a round, pulled the trigger, and pierced his head.

As Army Director of Personnel, it was my sad and ruthless duty to reunite with Danny Chen's family afterward. As a father of African American and Japanese descent and the father of an only child, I could not imagine the pain of this Chinese-American mother and father. I remember Chen's mother asking, "How could this happen in the United States Army?" In silence, I was wondering the same thing.

Eight soldiers were charged in connection with Chen's death. Seven were convicted through military martial tribunals and one was dealt with through Article 15, which is non-judicial punishment under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Of all the great American institutions, the military has served as a vast sociocultural equalizer, a melting pot of cultures. My African American father served as an enlisted soldier in a segregated army, and I had the opportunity to serve as a general officer in the army. The military has been a beacon of hope for many minorities where service members get a fair shot based solely on their performance. However, despite their great efforts, even our military still face the stubborn racism that accompanies and persecutes some of their young recruits, which further burdens our nation and puts it at risk.

Serving for 38 years, I came to love the Army, which I see as an incredibly positive force. However, like other minorities, I have sometimes experienced racial bias from other people in the military, because I think it is not common for them to see African Americans in high-level leadership positions.

One moment that strikes me is when I was trying to buy the General Officer rank for my uniform, and the receptionist told me, as she walked away, that "only the General Officer and the assistant can buy the rank." I contacted the manager to explain what happened and make my purchase.

Another incident occurred while I was at a military base with my son. We were stationed in a "Colonel and above" space and I was dressed in civilian clothing and at that time served as a 2-star general. A white woman parked next to us looked at the sign and then at me and my son. My son was sure that the woman thought we were not in the right place. When I offered to show her my ID, she yelled, "No, you can show it to the police. You are illegally parked." When the police arrived soon after, I showed them my ID card and they apologized. I asked them, "What exactly did the woman say that made you believe she was correct in saying that she was illegally parked?" They did not have an answer. I knew the answer could only be "how we looked."

Racism affects our nation's soldiers by undermining the cohesion of unity and ultimately is counterproductive.

If the US Army with its laser focus on the power of diversity can fail, any organization can fail. As a former Commanding General of the U.S. Army Recruitment Command, it was my responsibility to ensure that the Army recruited great Americans like Chen. New recruits must be trained and nurtured to embrace diversity and teamwork, while treating others with dignity and respect, if we are to maintain a powerful fighting force.

It was also my responsibility to make sure I didn't recruit racists as evidenced by certain tattoos, organizational affiliations, and past misconduct. Still, there are some racists in our ranks, and the military must continue to eradicate racism and address racist acts to the fullest extent of the law.

I believe that most American adults are not racist, but as we have seen in so many tragic events, discrimination exists in many forms. Leadership at the national level is essential. Law enforcement must be reformed, and cultural change must occur in all parts of local government, in boardrooms, in schools, and deep within our communities. Addressing racism begins in our homes, in our schools, and on our streets, where large numbers of our youth continue to exercise the rights we stand for to demonstrate peacefully in hopes of creating a fairer and better America.

Young people are not born racists. They learn it. Martin Luther King Jr. hoped that his children "will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character," a powerful idea with which the United States must arm itself against the same enemy. Ruthless who killed Pvt. Danny Chen.