Army outfielder Hurtubise signs $ 20,000 deal with Reds

Former Army outfielder and captain Jacob Hurtubise has agreed to a minor league contract with the Cincinnati Reds for the maximum $ 20,000 signing bonus allowed to players who were overlooked in last month's amateur draft.

The Zionsville, Indiana native becomes the first baseball player to receive a professional offer since the US Department of Defense passed a policy last November to allow service academy athletes to play professional sports. After graduation.

Once approved, Hurtubise may delay its commissioning and subsequent service obligation.

"We are very proud and excited that Jacob has this opportunity with the Cincinnati Reds," said Army Head Coach Jim Foster in a statement. "He has been a huge part of our baseball program and will be remembered as one of the greats in the history of the program."

Hurtubise graduated in June as the historical leader of the Army and Patriot League on stolen bases (105) and walks (142). In 2019, he set Army single-season records for runs (71), walks (69) and stolen bases (45), earning ABCA All-American honors and was also named Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year.

Hurtubise's senior season was eliminated by the coronavirus pandemic after he played alone in five games.

Hurtubise was drafted in the 39th round last year by the Seattle Mariners before returning to West Point for his senior season. He was not selected in the June draft, which only had 160 players chosen in five rounds.

Pitcher Chris Rowley is the only Army player to reach the major leagues, debuting in 2017 for the Toronto Blue Jays.