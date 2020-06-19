Army Veteran and Congressional Candidate: Proposal to Make the June 15 Federal Holiday "A Step in the Right Direction"

Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States, is about the tradition, struggle and progress of the United States, said Wesley Hunt, Republican candidate for the Texas Congress and Army veteran. from United States.

In a Friday interview on "Fox & Friends" with host Griff Jenkins, Hunt said the holiday is "very special" because it shows the progress the United States has made as a nation in "just a handful of generations."

TEXAS GOP SEN. CORNYN PRESENTS A TICKET TO MAKE THE FEDERAL PARTY TOGETHER

"My sister went to West Point, I went to West Point, and so did my brother. My father spent 23 years in the military. And when you think about it and you think about the sacrifices that all walks of life have made: white people Black people, all united as Americans to progress in this country. I want to see that same progress in the next five generations for my posterity and my 16-month-old girl and everyone's children, "he said.

Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn announced Thursday that he would introduce a bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Texas was the first state to make June 19 a state holiday in 1980. Earlier this week, both New York and Virginia honored the day as a state holiday, meaning that state employees will receive a paid or paid day off. extra hours.

Another 43 states and the District of Columbia recognize the day, but not as a state holiday.

This year marks the 155th anniversary of the holiday when Texas, the last Confederate refuge, officially abolished slavery in 1865. On June 19, 1865, the Union Army arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War it was over and that the state was over More than 250,000 enslaved people were free.

Hunt said he supports Cornyn's bill.

"I think it should have happened a long time ago," he said. "And I am glad that we really draw attention to those who sacrifice for this country."

"Once again, the idea of ​​freeing slaves is something that is an American ideal. It is a constant progression. It is recognizing places where we fall short and fixing that. And, what Senator Cornyn has really proposed is a step in the direction correct, "he said. he claimed.

Cornyn's announcement comes in the wake of the police murder of George Floyd, and others in recent months, sparking a renewed focus on the civil rights movement and weeks of nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

"We have to work together to achieve this," Hunt urged. "Racial inequality has been with us since our original sin of slavery. But, as my family has shown, we can go beyond this. We can overcome this."

"Iron sharpens iron. And, right now, we are in a place in this country where there seems to be a lot of unrest. It seems like we are really struggling right now. But this is how we get better and we are doing it. As we speak," assured.

"Let's have conversations. Let's talk. Let's get across the hall and work together," Hunt told Jenkins.

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.