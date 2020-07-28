Army works to ensure AI-enabled warfare doesn't go too far

What if an Artificial Intelligence-enabled combat system simply goes too far by speeding up and completing a decision-making cycle beyond what a human operator intended? Can there be specific limits or safeguards designed in a system to adequately define and establish the parameters of possible computerized decisions based on algorithmic calculations?

Weapons developers in the US Army are carefully considering some of these nuances as the service quickly deciphers and "applies" the best uses of warfare for ever-increasing levels of AI-powered autonomous decision-making. Perhaps a human, operating in a crucial command and control decision-making capacity, will need to ensure that machines meet the necessary safeguards or standards.

"If I order a machine to do something, what happens when it starts making decisions on its own? How did I properly tell him what I want him to do, what is acceptable and what is not? … Many times people who want AI behavior patterns have not fully understood that there are many limits that you have to make sure you pay attention to it, "said Dr. Bruce Jette, undersecretary of Army, Procurement, Logistics and Technology , to The National Interest in a recent interview.

Of course, Pentagon doctrine specifies that any use of lethal offensive force would have to be authorized by a human decision maker, but without pre-programmed limits such as avoiding actual gun fire, are there certain decision-making processes that do not Should they be left only to a computer?

"We are trying to develop an interactive approach to AI. How do I involve the soldiers and how do I understand what the implications are? How do I relate it to a development program when it comes to pointing a gun? he said.

Some of these nuances explain the precise reason why Army leaders and leading weapon developers explain that the best use of AI involves the human-machine interface or a certain type of collaborative team between the two. While computer automation, or advanced, AI-specific algorithms can perform certain crucial combat functions exponentially faster and more efficiently than humans, there are still many key decisions that must be made by a human.

Human cognition is itself an extremely complex, unique and unprecedented phenomenon that is not easily reflected or replicated in the most advanced machines. Procedural functions, such as data collection, data organization, and essential analytical processes, can be performed exponentially faster than humans, vastly improving situation awareness and making life-saving calculations among a large number of interlocking variables that would otherwise be too complicated.

While Jette and other high-level weapon developers are clear that appropriate applications of this type of technology, which are based on AI-enabled real-time analytics, bring new dimensions of paradigm shift to war, there is also consensus of that there are, without a doubt, powers of human intuition and problem solving that simply cannot be replaced on any type of machine. At least not yet.