Arnon Mishkin: Too Much Crisis: Will Riots Be Trump's Ruin?

A week ago, following a possible flattening of the COVID-19 growth curve, President Trump's campaign could maintain some optimism.

While polls suggested that the public trusted the likely Democratic candidate Joe Biden as better than Trump in dealing with the health crisis, they continued to rely more on the President to manage the economy. The polls were consistent with the idea that if you could convince the country to make the elections about "who is better at ensuring a strong American recovery?" He could be in a competitive position in November.

Then came George Floyd's suffocation death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

In a matter of days, President Trump, whose political superpower has been his ability to drive through the chaos, seems unable to organize a simple photo shoot and is besieged by indirect but clear postage from the only living former Republican president, direct criticism. from its first secretary of defense, and polls suggest it is disadvantaged in the Republican states of Florida, Texas and Ohio.

His ability to "ride the fray" is what enabled him to survive four corporate bankruptcies before starting a political career and navigate countless crises throughout his political career, from the Access Hollywood film, Mueller's investigation, the impeachment and even the COVID crisis until May.

The news can be dizzying. The tweets seem reckless. The threats can seem terrible. But, to date, Americans have kept their eyes on this rodeo.

Initially, the president appeared to be politically well positioned on the news. He tweeted his support for a Justice Department investigation. With video evidence clearly showing that it was a murder, and the Minneapolis prosecutor initially did not arrest any of the officers involved, his tweets made clear the desire to appear on "the right side" of the matter.

Then came a series of protests across the country that turned into civic unrest in many cities.

Many argued that the protests, including the riots, were a justifiable response to the story of black Americans killed by police. In fact, the two largest cases of urban unrest were triggered by police incidents targeting black people: the 1992 Los Angeles riots triggered by the police video tape hitting Rodney King, and the 2014 protests and the ensuing "Black Lives Matter" movement, triggered by police in Ferguson, Missouri, killing a black teenager accused of shoplifting.

But even among those who justified the riots, there was a feeling that, particularly the video of looting and violence, could lead to a feeling of "backlash" and play in President Trump's reelection effort. This is a President who used his inaugural speech to promise to fight "American Carnage" and has successfully called for "backlash" throughout his career.

The history of the urban riots, which started with the 1967-68 riots, but lasted until 1992 and 2014, was consistent with the belief that Trump could benefit politically. In fact, the 1968 riots helped both George Wallace and Richard Nixon run on "law and order" platforms, the 1992 riots possibly helped lead to the 1994 "Super Predators" crime bill, and the 2014 protests clearly, in the end, benefited Trump politically.

In fact, many assumed that the response would help Trump to successfully benefit from the 2020 unrest. Among them was Trump himself, who came out forcefully defending "law and order," criticizing governors who were not dealing with enough. severity to the protesters, sending to the army of the EE. USA To Washington, DC, and suggesting that I would send them to other cities as well.

But so far, it has not functioned politically as some expected. Trump's poll numbers continue to drop: Biden currently has him eight points on the RealClearPolitics average, a higher amount than even Obama enjoyed when he first ran in 2008, and instead of voters reacting to the video of the looting Urban, they seem to be more focused on images of the American military occupying the Lincoln Memorial.

The mood has become so bleak that many administration experts, both anonymously and on camera, have distanced themselves from the president's actions. While his followers may shout "disloyalty," it is evidence of what those experts are feeling about November.

What has Trump been missing, along with many analysts?

First, they are misreading the story. Yes, if one studies 1968, 1992 and 2014, "law and order" in general, and the Republican Party in particular became ascendant. But the real lesson is that in all three cases, the incumbent party (Dems in 1968 and 2014, GOP in 1992) was penalized, and voters opted for a change.

Second, they, and President Trump, are misinterpreting what people mean by "law and order." Yes, it was a lot about cracking down on violent crime. But if you go back to the way Nixon spoke in 1968, there was a strong rhetorical emphasis on "uniting the country" and a clear optimistic message that "America is great because its people are great." It is a skillful balance sheet that to date, President Trump seems incapable of handling.

In the rodeo, the rig is designed to irritate and make the bronco more aggressive. Therefore, the rider needs two skills: the ability to hold the rig tight, combined with the ability to jump with the bronco and relax the rig to prevent the animal from jumping too aggressively.

So far, the president appears to be holding his own, but in a way that only makes his challenge more difficult.

