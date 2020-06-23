Arnon Mishkin: Trump the Underdog – Can the Campaign Get Out of the Hole It Dug?

With each new public poll showing likely Democratic nominee Joe Biden with a clear lead over President Trump, with another former informant casting negative stories about White House dysfunction, and with Trump's attendance at the rally suggesting that his enthusiasm Base may be shrinking, one can feel conventional wisdom around a consensus of an almost certain Democratic victory, and even a blue wave that would lead the party to control the Senate as well.

In fact, it sometimes seems like the only people who don't think Biden will win are the Democrats who were so shocked in 2016 that they refuse to believe anything other than "lightning will strike again."

But how safe is it? And is there anything the President and his team can do to prove the experts wrong again, just as they did in 2016?

A look at national and state polls shows why the majority believe the president is the current loser in the race. According to the Real Clear Politics national average, Biden is currently ahead by eight points, 50 to 42. Of most concern to Republicans: There has not been a single poll that has Trump above 43 since mid-May. The most recent Fox News poll put Trump at 38 percent, with Biden at 50 percent.

Additionally, there is evidence in the poll that Trump's flaunted base may not be as powerful as it seemed in 2016. Trump wins the support of 66 percent of white evangelicals, compared to the 80 percent he garnered in 2016, according to Multiple Election 2016 Study Day. Similarly, among whites without a college degree (the so-called "white working class"), Trump gets 52 percent, compared to the 66 percent support he got in 2016.

A state-by-state analysis is even more alarming for Republicans. In the central states of the battlefield, Biden is up about four points in Arizona, more than five points in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and nearly nine points in Michigan.

Now, there is some evidence that the polls may be underestimating support for the president. In fact, my colleague Daron Shaw, the Republican half of the bipartisan team that conducts the Fox News Survey, has written a document showing that Republicans on average get about two points better once votes are counted than estimates by pre-electoral public polls.

In other words, if the elections were to be held tomorrow, then perhaps Trump could score two points better than polls suggest. In other words, it would be between 40 and 44 percent, with Biden at 48 percent. He is unlikely to be close enough in the popular vote to win an electoral majority in the swing states, even if the campaign effort to get out of the vote is as powerful as Darth Vader's "Death Star" in " Star Wars ", as They claim.

While many of his supporters may be demoralized by his current position, there is a large part of me who are convinced that Trump is quite comfortable with his current situation. This is a man who returned from four bankruptcies to launch a successful television career while maintaining a large real estate operation. His 2016 campaign was left for dead more than once in 2016. He calls himself a "counterpuncher" and seems more comfortable fighting like an underdog.

That is what it is now. The reality is that in the three months since Biden emerged as the Democratic candidate, Trump has gone from hovering between 45 and 46 points in a face-to-face confrontation to settling between 40 and 42 points.

The bad news is that he alone is to blame.

It seems that the public can never get enough of Trump, and in the past few weeks, what they haven't had enough of, is to convince them that they don't want to buy again.

For the past three months, Biden has essentially been locked in his basement with no outside line. Meanwhile, Trump has been as visible as ever, whether it's making recommendations on COVID-19, arguing against Americans protesting police brutality, enlisting the military to help clean up the park outside the White House, and seeking develop a new approach to post surveillance. -George Floyd environment.

The first step, as they say, is admitting that you have a problem. Not publicly, but at least internally. And so far, the Trump campaign appears to be operating as if everything is in order.

But as we discovered Saturday at the Tulsa rally, the old playbook won't work in 2020. Whether out of fear of COVID or poor job, people still show no signs of being willing to go out and show their enthusiasm. .

And even those who do appear aren't touched by the kind of negative appeals that were so effective in 2016: Yes, the crowd booed Hillary … and loved "owning the bookstores," but the lines about Biden were fell.

Here's the challenge: For all of Biden's 50-year track record of votes and positions that don't work today, for all the evidence that his style isn't as nimble as it was before, one thing is still clear: this is a guy. people just don't "hate". And if people don't hate a boy, it's hard to throw red meat at a crowd and tease them for him. The 2016 game plan – keeping your opponent's voters at home while making sure your voters get out – won't be effective in 2020.

But although Biden is not hated, he may also have trouble capturing some undecided. And while it's clearly ahead, it's uncomfortably under 50 percent on key battlefields. Despite Trump's performance to date, they have not yet decided to go with the challenger. That's a cause for concern for the Democrat, and a potential opportunity for the incumbent.

In fact, the good news for Trump is the flip side of the bad news. The public will never stop focusing on Trump, and that can provide an opportunity, even less than 150 days before the election, to change the perception of enough voters and try to win back 4-7 percent of Americans. He could have supported Trump a few months ago, but left it, without turning to Biden.

To regain that support, he will have to address some of the clear weaknesses Trump has shown, particularly with women in the suburbs, of whom only 30 percent support the president (up from 45 percent in 2016), with people who They have been baffled by much of their rhetoric about COVID-19, with those who support the notion of "urban law and order," but are appalled at the behavior of some police officers across the country, and with those who feel "good." "with" sleepy Joe ". "As long as that meant they didn't have to worry about the president's next tweet.

And because Trump dominates the speech so much, he actually has a chance to appear to be doing exactly that: By articulating some kind of skillful and more moderate surveillance position, a general strategy to reopen the country without risking a "wave COVID two. " and a focus on recapturing economic growth in his first three years, the only element of his presidency that most voters have approved since taking office.

To get out of this hole, the president and his team must fully appreciate who dug them there in the first place, and stop digging.

