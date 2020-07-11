Arnon Mishkin: Trump's Refusal To Appeal To Centrists Could Make Biden President And Give Majority To Democratic Senate

Former Vice President Joe Biden is receiving help in his presidential campaign from a surprising source: President Trump.

Rather than trying to lure centrist voters – moderate Republicans, independents and moderate Democrats – to broaden his base of support, Trump is doubling down on his most extreme positions in an effort to boost turnout for his most fervent supporters in November.

In addition to posing serious risks to the president's reelection chances, this unconventional strategy increases the chances that Democrats will capture majority control of the Senate and expand their majority in the House of Representatives.

As coronavirus infections and deaths continue to rise, Trump continues to downplay the pandemic, helping him receive around 40 percent support in most national presidential race polls, while Biden gets around 50 percent. .

News reports say that if Trump continues in his current weak position in September, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, will advise his members that they need to part ways with Trump to win reelection, especially in difficult campaigns that faces Republican Sens. Martha McSally in Arizona, Cory Gardner in Colorado, Joni Ernst in Iowa, Susan Collins in Maine, Steve Daines in Montana, Tom Tillis in North Carolina and possibly even David Purdue in Georgia and John Cornyn in Texas.

Trump had hoped to focus his reelection campaign on the strong economy and the low unemployment rate that the United States enjoyed until spring. But the coronavirus pandemic caused the economy to plummet, with unemployment rising to the highest levels since the Great Depression.

Polls suggest Trump's strategy will result in Biden's election in a landslide that could also give Democrats control of the Senate and House.

Many voters say they disapprove of Trump's actions regarding the pandemic, including: making overly optimistic predictions, urging businesses and schools to reopen quickly, criticizing governors and mayors who want to take a slow approach, refusing to use a mask and organize campaign demonstrations for thousands of people without social distancing.

Furthermore, Trump has strongly defended Confederate monuments and has withheld the names of Confederate leaders at military bases, positions with which even many Republicans disagree.

And instead of emphasizing the need for racial reconciliation, the president continues to demonize people who have been involved in protests and riots following the Memorial Day murder of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police when an officer knelt over him. neck for almost nine minutes.

While these hard-line positions may be pleasing to many voters at the Trump base, the president's base alone is not large enough to reelect him. As a result, Trump is giving Biden a wide swath of the ideological landscape to harvest, from the far left to parts of the center-right.

November is still a long time from now in politics, but at this point polls suggest that Trump's strategy will result in Biden's election in a landslide that could also give Democrats control of the Senate and House. .

So far, Democrats have managed to turn the campaign into a referendum on Trump, and Trump has fallen into the trap of giving them plenty of arguments to use against him.

Every time an incumbent runs for reelection, voters see the race primarily as a referendum on that person. To win, headlines generally need to focus some negative attention on their opponents. They turn the election into a choice between an imperfect incumbent (whose imperfections every voter knows) and an imperfect challenger (the devil he knows versus the devil he doesn't know).

In 2004, Republican President George W. Bush used spring to successfully define his opponent, Democrat John Kerry, as a wealthy dilettante. Bush raised questions about Kerry's Vietnam War military service, and convinced voters that Kerry was too liberal for the country's mainstream.

In 2012, Democratic President Barack Obama was able to define Mitt Romney as a carefree oligarchy who was fundamentally too conservative for the country's mainstream.

Joe Biden, with nearly half a century in public life, should provide fertile ground for a clever campaign by the Trump team that attacks the long history of the former vice president.

But Trump seems determined to allow Biden to attract as many voters as possible. The president frequently makes unforced errors with tweets and outrageous statements that are sometimes inaccurate, leaving his staff struggling to control damage.

Recent polls show how much challenge a weak President Trump can pose to the majority of the Republican Senate. While senators may try to maintain a separate local profile of Trump, his super-attenuated ability to dominate all media means that his identity is closely tied to his fortune.

I looked at the polls on the eight Senate races mentioned above. In all of them, the Republican senator has essentially the same percentage of voters as the president. Only Colorado Senator Cory Gardner is voting stronger than the president, but he is 39 percent compared to 37 percent for the president in that state.

Polls suggest that focusing on national issues and attitudes toward Trump make it doubly difficult for a Republican Senate candidate to create an independent campaign personality. And with the exception of Montana, where Trump still has a solid lead, it's hard to look at the list of those eight states on the battlefield without concluding that Democrats have a very strong chance of winning the three or four races they need to get control of the senate

Democrats are likely to lose at least one seat in the Senate in Alabama, but right now that is the only bright spot for the Republican Party.

In some of these states, if you just look at the margin between Republican and Democratic candidates for the Senate, the Republican incumbent appears to be in slightly better shape than these numbers suggest.

But look again.

In most of those states, the Democratic challenger is not as well known, there is a large undecided vote, and the Republican appears to have led the poll.

For example, the recent Fox News poll in Texas showed Biden one point ahead of Trump (44 percent for Trump to 45 percent for Biden), and showed Republican John Cornyn 10 points ahead of any potential candidate. Democrats (47 to 36 percent against one and 48 to 36 percent against the other).

Given that Democrats have not yet selected their candidate for the Texas Senate seat, that is a very insecure image for Senator Cornyn.

But every time you see a running candidate running close to a padlock with a weak Republican president on top of the ballot, it's a clear indication that the undecided will likely go to the unknown challenger on Election Day.

The bottom line: Trump's current strategy of doubling appeals to his base is leaving Biden a huge space to gain strength among moderate voters in the presidential race, and making it very difficult for Republicans to occupy the Senate in November.

