Aroldis Chapman, Gary Sánchez emerge in Yankees spring training

Aroldis Chapman and Gary Sanchez were on the field for training Sunday at Yankee Stadium after missing the first day of spring 2.0 training on Saturday while awaiting the results of the coronavirus intake test.

Aaron Boone said Saturday that the duo's absence was not "good or bad" but rather a matter of time.

The Yankees don't have DJ LeMahieu and Luis Cessa, who tested positive for COVID-19 and are self-isolating outside of New York.

LeMahieu has been asymptomatic, while Cessa has experienced "very mild symptoms."

Boone said he was "hopeful" that the two would be out for a short time.