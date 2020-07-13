Aroldis Chapman's diagnosis of coronavirus has the Yankees & # 39; Brett Gardner & # 39; worried & # 39;

Brett Gardner said he was "disappointed and concerned" about Aroldis Chapman following the positive test for the closer's coronavirus. Still, the gardener has not altered his vision of what awaits him.

"It doesn't affect the way I see the season," said Gardner. "Going into this, I think we are all prepared for this sort of thing to happen. Hopefully, it doesn't happen on a larger scale. I think we've been doing a great job keeping our distance and wearing masks the entire time."

Manager Aaron Boone said Masahiro Tanaka shot from 100 feet on Sunday and "everything is fine" in his recovery from the concussion he suffered on July 4, when he was hit in the head by a line from Stanton.

But there is still no set date for when Tanaka could launch again.

Clint Frazier, who has dealt with concussions in his career, said he had not spoken to Tanaka since the injury, but offered this little advice on Sunday when asked: "I would be patient. … It is a difficult injury to go through, especially if the people you're talking to haven't experienced it themselves. Sometimes, it seems like you're the only one who really knows what you're going through, but other people do. It's a lonely feeling if it goes on for too long. " .

Boone said Estevan Florial may have a role sometime this season, even though he has never played above Tampa's Class A.

"We love [Florial]," said Boone. "They have stolen a bit of his development with some of the injuries he has come across and this year they have been closed." We still love the person, the tools, and the potential. There is no question that his ceiling is still incredibly high and there is value in being out there. "

Regarding Florial's chances of making the list, Boone said: "If there is one thing 2020 and this virus has shown us, it is that you have to be adjustable in your plans." He is here with the idea that if something happens, he is very much in the mix. "

The Yankees' mock game on Sunday featured MLB umpires for the first time, with a three-man team present.

"I think it was helpful for them to get representatives," Boone said of the referees. "It was good to have a legitimate game."