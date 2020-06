"Atlanta fire investigators issued an arrest warrant against Ms. Natalie White," the Atlanta Fire and Rescue tweet said. "They identified her as a suspect in the arson fire that burned Wendy's restaurant (125 University Ave) on Saturday, June 13."

The order is for first-degree arson, Atlanta Fire Sgt. Cortez Stafford told CNN.

Stafford says more suspects could be involved.

"We take the fire very seriously," said Stafford. "Someone could have been injured or killed."