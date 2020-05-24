Arrow Star David Ramsey still down to return as Diggle

David Ramsey played John Diggle, also known as Spartan, for almost a decade in Arrow and he even participated as a guest in several cross events, but the actor does not want to retire any time soon.

Arrowverse producers had long raised the possibility of John Diggle taking over the mantle of his doppelganger to become a member of the Green Lantern Corps. Even Earth-90 Flash, played by John Wesley Shipp, asked Diggle why he wasn't wearing his "ring" during last year's "Elseworlds" crossover event. "Crisis on Infinite Earths", despite featuring a cameo of all possible DC heroes from all realities, including Ezra Miller's DCEU Flash, was unable to incorporate this into the 5-hour narrative. Fans had given up hope of seeing Diggle receive his Green Lantern Ring, but the series finale of Arrow It came and finally represented the moment, only below actually showing the character put on the ring and reciting the famous oath.

At this point, fans speculate that The CW has big plans to develop a spin-off series focused on Ramsey, and the actor himself seems willing to reprise his role.

"The way John Diggle ended has another beginning for him. So I think for a character like this, and for the type of people who write around him, I think he can stay cool for a long time," Ramsey explained in a recent interview.



The actor also revealed that he has already had conversations with the network about the return to the Arrowverse, saying:

"There is talk of my return. I mean, it may or may not be so quiet, but you know something else, the idea that you may not be working or things will be very different when work arrives has made me appreciate the idea of ​​working in General. I really want to go to work and if that involves the Arrowverse, I'm happy about it. "

And we as fans cannot express how much we would appreciate it if he returns as well. Okay, it's going to be weird to see Diggle without Oliver now that Arrow It has come to an end, but there is so much potential that history essentially writes itself. Crossing your fingers, the company will go ahead with its plans and develop this spin-off series.