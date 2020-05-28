Arrow's Stephen Amell has been responding to fan text messages this week

In the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic that is currently sweeping the world, Arrow the star Stephen Amell has not failed this Earth.

Before hell broke loose as the COVID-19 outbreak officially became a global pandemic, onlookers sat down during Oliver Queen's last departure as the Green Hooded Star City watcher in January. After sacrificing himself as a Specter to save the world from the Anti-Monitor, Oliver Queen by Stephen Amell essentially reborn the Arrowverse. But that wasn't the last thing we saw of the Green Arrow. Amell last reprized his role for the series finale, titled "Fallout," which gave the multiverse's greatest hero the swan he deserved.

But it seems that the actor still maintains the hero mentality, especially now that the world needs more. While celebrities have tried to lift people's spirits, some of their attempts have failed. Although not Amell. In fact, he has done a lot in the past few months to maintain a high level of interaction with his fans and help them through this period of self-isolation. The Arrowverse alumnus recently posted a number that he could actually text, promising that he would send a video response to everyone who texted him in 25 to 30 minutes.

Send me a text message at 310.388.9714 I am responding for the next 25 to 30 minutes. – Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) May 26, 2020

Did I mention I'm video responding to the text? pic.twitter.com/jJevdQF4nb – Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) May 26, 2020

As the actor later revealed, 347 people sent a message in less than 2 minutes, and he sent a video response to all of them. As Amell has shown in the past few weeks, it's safe to say that you may decide to do this again, so beware of these opportunities if you're a fan.

In any case, while the Oliver Queen story in Arrow It's over, the CW Hero Multiverse still has a long way to go. If there's one thing we can say with absolute certainty, it's that fans will definitely be glad to see more of Amell, even as other alter egos for her character. For now though, we are happy that he continues to interact with his followers in this way.