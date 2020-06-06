Art dealer Mary Boone released from prison thanks to coronavirus

Infamous art dealer Mary Boone is a free woman, according to ArtNet's gossip column Wet Paint.

He reports that Boone, who was sentenced in 2018 to 30 months in prison for tax evasion, was released after serving just 13 months in prison in Danbury, Connecticut, due to the pandemic. Apparently Boone, an almighty drug dealer who worked with Jean Michel Basquiat, Julian Schnabel, and Roy Lichtenstein, among others, is now in a Brooklyn rehab center, awaiting his final release.

The store found that Boone is out again because he downloaded Citizen, an app that alerts users to police activity in their area. "The app sends you a notification when someone in your contacts has joined," allowing them to see that Boone was again in possession of a smartphone. Wet Paint says it confirmed his release with the Department of Corrections. "The move appears to be a response to the threat Boone and other older inmates faced after several prisoners tested positive for COVID-19," it reported.