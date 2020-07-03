Arthur Herman: different revolutions: some seek to destroy. This is what we did in 1776.

On the eve of this Fourth of July, there have been two warning tales unfolding before our eyes.

The first is the brutal crackdown by the Chinese Communist government in Hong Kong. The other has been the closure of CHOP in Seattle.

The images of the police in action imposing order in both cases may appear similar. But in fact they express two very different political traditions, and two radically different revolutions.

NAPOLITAN JUDGE ANDREW: OUR DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE AND THE DECISION TO REVOLVE AGAINST GREAT BRITAIN

In Hong Kong, the police powers are being used to close freedom and impose a totalitarian regime. It is the ugly legacy of the French revolution in 1789, and its various communist descendants.

In Seattle, the police had to act to protect freedom under the rule of law and even preserve life itself. That is the legacy of the American Revolution of 1776.

More from Opinion

Both revolutions began in the same month, 13 years apart: one on July 14 and the other on July 4. But its consequences could not be more different, even contradictory, for humanity.

The American version of the revolution, despite all its errors and shortcomings, led to a Constitution that made us the freest and most prosperous nation in the world.

The French version led to the Kingdom of Terror and bloody wars of conquest that plunged Europe into chaos for more than two decades. That revolution also directly inspired the ideas of Karl Marx, Lenin, and the inhabitants of the Russian revolution and the Chinese revolutions, who then assassinated tens of millions and created the most tyrannical regimes in history.

Why so different? Because the legatees of the French revolution, which included protesters and protesters in Seattle and New York, were driven above all by the idea that freedom required the destruction of the existing social and political order.

What we celebrate on the fourth of July is not just American independence. We celebrate a model of political change that celebrates individual freedoms.

His mentality is symbolized not only by the Realm of Terror but by Lenin's Communism of War, Stalin's Great Terror, and Mao's Great Leap Forward. It is summed up by a character in Goethe's epic poem "Faust", "everything that exists must be destroyed." That character, by the way, is the devil, Mephistopheles, and the quote became Marx's favorite phrase.

What the world has learned since then (and it seems that the children and their teachers in our schools and colleges have not yet done so) is that, instead of freedom, that kind of revolution leads to a cruel tyranny of the worst kind.

On the contrary, the men (and they were men) who signed the Declaration of Independence launched a fundamentally conservative revolution. Their goal was to extend political and individual freedom within an already existing social and political system, which they saw as the best path to human progress, as well as their new nation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION BULLETIN

They saw that their revolution reinforced, not destroyed, an Anglo-Scottish tradition of the rule of law incorporated in the phrase "the rights of the English born in freedom", the same tradition, incidentally, that was enshrined in the laws that govern Hong Kong and what made it the freest and most prosperous city in continental Asia. That is, until the communist leadership in Beijing decided to sweep away those rights and freedoms.

What we celebrate on the fourth of July is not just American independence or a particular document signed by a group of dead white men. We celebrate a model of political change that celebrates individual freedoms rather than trying to eradicate them.

It is a model that finally opened the door to freedom for all Americans under the rule of law, rather than the rule of the mafia or the secret police. It is an ideal of freedom that finally freed slaves, gave women votes and made us a nation of immigrants rather than (what radicals like to claim) a nation of racists.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We maintain that these truths are evident, that all men are created equal, that their Creator has endowed them with certain inalienable rights, among which are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

The power of those words lives on, and still lights the way for the United States and the world.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT ARTHUR HERMAN