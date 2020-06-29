Arthur Herman: Don't underestimate Trump – this is how voters will judge this historic presidency

Forget the polls. And social networks. And the television and radio experts. The best gauge for judging Donald Trump's success or failure as president, and his electoral chances in November, requires a much wider lens than either Morning Joe or the New York Times.

The truth is, voters will never judge Trump as harshly as the media does because his standards are more existential, they always are.

The same is true for historians, at least those outside the leftist academy. They, like voters, will have to acknowledge that Trump has participated in a one-man balancing act unprecedented in American history, and all without a network.

It wasn't a perfect performance and it's definitely not pretty to watch. But in fact, Trump has been doing the jobs that FDR, Ronald Reagan, and Harry Truman had to do, all at once.

Like FDR, Trump has had to deal with an unprecedented domestic crisis with global implications, one that has shattered people's confidence and certainty about the future. In the case of Roosevelt, the Great Depression; in Trump & # 39; s, COVID-19 and The Great Confinement.

Like FDR, Trump learned that the advice of the so-called "experts" to face the crisis has been useless; while the opposition party has made all the wild accusations (remember that FDR was denounced as a communist and fascist dictator) and threw all obstacles on its way, hoping that it would fail.

Like Truman, Trump has had to alert Americans to a growing threat from abroad, when most Americans are tired of global commitments and just want some peace and stability. In Truman's case, it was the growing Soviet threat after World War II; at Trump, it's China.

Imagine a president facing the Great Depression, the Cold War, and the 1968 riots all at once, and you have an idea of ​​what Trump is facing in the run-up to the election in November.

Trump had to make us aware that Beijing is not only responsible for the spread and severity of the COVID pandemic, but that it takes every opportunity, including the pandemic, to displace the United States as the world's superpower and impose tyranny on freedom.

Finally, as Reagan Trump took office determined to restore American pride and economic growth after a predecessor who ruled out both. In Reagan's case, it was the upset of Jimmy Carter's years; in Trump's, it was the Obama administration's self-imposed mission to "manage the American decline" and preside over the slowest recovery from an economic recession in US history.

Democrats and the media threw all possible scandals at Reagan to bring him down (remember Iran-Contra?). They have done the same with Trump, while he assumed the double burden of having to restore the US economy not once, but now a second time after the closure of COVID-19, even as protesters and protesters drive our urban centers to the edge of anarchy.

How has Trump been doing? Certainly Trump's bedside attitude is not as reassuring as that of FDR or Reagan, but the challenges have been greater. Everyone, including Republicans, wanted to recover from the Great Depression. However, as revealed by the recent (and deleted) tweets of Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, opponents of Trump's blue state are willing to break the economy if that's what it would take to stop his reelection.

And unlike Truman, Trump doesn't have a Deep State painting that faithfully served his predecessor (in Truman's case, FDR) to depend on him. On the contrary: it has had to build a reliable team from scratch, through a process of trial and error that has damaged its image and slowed down its schedule. John Bolton is just the last example.

Still, Democrats have to worry that when voters wake up in October, they will see a president who has accomplished not one, not two, but three heavy lifting, albeit imperfectly, while the Democrats did their best to shut down the economy and let your radical offspring run wild on the streets.

The choice will look tough. Do you want Trump or Seattle? Voters may find that the answer is not that complicated, after all.

