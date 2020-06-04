Arthur Herman: US coronavirus blockade – China seizes the opportunity to fulfill these global ambitions

Our current blocking strategy may or may not defeat the coronavirus. But the Chinese clearly see it as a great victory for them.

China already feels that it has robbed us of a march by restarting its economy since March. The truth is, the longer the United States closes, the better it will be for China. Our blue-state governors and Trump-hating media have fueled the perception that COVID-19 is paralyzing socially and economically. That has clearly emboldened Beijing to aggressively push its agenda to become the new Colossus superpower taking over the world.

An obvious sign of this has been Beijing's renewal of its effort to bring Hong Kong on par with the security law that sparked street protests and international outrage just a year ago. President Xi Jinping and his communist cohorts count on our distraction with the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent us from lending effective support to protesters fighting against Beijing's growing iron grip.

Beijing has also been increasing pressure on nearby Taiwan, with bombers buzzing in the midline between the two countries in the Taiwan Strait, while its kitten, the WHO, has blocked Taiwan's efforts to share its successful anti-best practices. COVID with the rest of the world. .

In the South China Sea, we have seen a bold increase in China's intimidation tactics against other countries claiming that strategically important seaway. A Chinese military ship recently rammed and sank a Vietnamese fishing vessel, while other Chinese ships harassed our destroyers USS Barry and Bunker Hill.

The fact that the USS Theodore Roosevelt had to shorten its presence there due to the coronavirus outbreak has also played into the hands of Beijing (although Pentagon officials say the aircraft carrier will return to the South China Sea very soon).

Meanwhile, Huawei, China's stalking horse for controlling the future of 5G wireless technology, launched a charm offensive in the wake of COVID-19, partnering with efforts to send medical supplies to countries affected by the deadly virus. : The China virus allowed it to spread beyond its borders without warning, killing more than 100,000 Americans.

What's going on here? Clearly, China is taking advantage of America's distraction and COVID blockade, especially as it develops in economically significant states like California, New York, New Jersey, and Illinois. Their governors' determination to prolong the lockdown and loss of jobs and economic opportunities as long as possible is only a scandal over Beijing's effort to portray the United States as a declining power.

The prolonged week of riots and looting has also played directly into the hands of China. It helps China portray the United States as a declining country and stoke anti-American sentiment. The Global Times asked on Twitter if the American police are "peacekeepers or mass murderers." The state-controlled Xinhua news re-published a New York Times article supporting the protesters, while the Beijing government is using the disorder here to rationalize its crackdown on Hong Kong's democratic movement.

Between the shutdown and the riots, the liberal media and social media have not helped. For 10 weeks straight, they have pushed the narrative that the United States is on the brink of social and economic chaos; that we are stuck with a higher unemployment rate than during the Great Depression; and that confinement is the only alternative to mass illness and death, even that we have to prepare for a "second wave" this fall. Chinese state-run media body The Global Times has even circulated a story that Harvard researchers say the blockade should continue until 2022.

From Hong Kong to the WHO to the South China Sea, Chinese leaders clearly feel like winners in geopolitical competition with the United States. They would love to see the world perceive the COVID-19 crisis as a grim landmark in the eclipse of the United States as a superpower.

Whether they are right or not depends on how quickly we recover our economy and how solidly we respond to Beijing's macro-attacks around the world. Right now, getting the United States back to work is not just a good economy; It will be vital to the survival of freedom throughout the world.

