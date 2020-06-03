Arthur Lewis on his dynamic collection of black art

Written by Essence Harden

This article was published in collaboration with Artsy, the global platform for discovering and collecting art. The original article can be viewed. here

The front door of Arthur Lewis' Los Angeles home opens into a room arranged as an exhibition space. The marks of domesticity – dining table, mantelpiece, fireplace, cushions – are present, but enveloped by art. Paintings and sculptures capture all the attention, and perhaps the intention, of the space.

Titus Kaphar's "Enough Of You" greets your first glance. Kaphar's highly praised work is based on an 18th century painting, but in his version, the focus is on a young black man, whose portrait is placed in an ornate gold frame. Meanwhile, the rest of the composition, with white men in powdered wigs, including Elihu Yale, wrinkles and crawls up the wall. Kaphar's work speculates on the life, wishes, and hopes of the lone black figure, who, in the original work, remains small in the background, serving Yale and her colleagues while wearing a steel necklace. The job is ambitious, demanding and considers black possibilities. And it encapsulates the spirit of Lewis' dynamic art collection.

A view of Jerrell Gibbs "Say A Little Prayer" (2019). Illustrations courtesy of the artist and Mariane Ibrahim. Credit: Photo by Jeff McLane.

Lewis, who recently became the creative director for UTA Fine Arts and UTA Artist Space, is part of the Los Angeles art community. But before Los Angeles, and before 13 years of building his bold collection, his first engagements with art occurred in his hometown of New Orleans. Lewis credits the city's black cultural productions, museums, and vitality as an aesthetic and ethical foundation for what would become the principles of his collection: brilliantly executed craftsmanship, narrative practices, and the work of black practitioners.

When we spoke in early March, Lewis recalled the diverse influences and daily experiences that fueled his love of art, from the work of Elizabeth Catlett and Lyndon Barrois to the musicians and commissioned posters of the Jazz Fest; from carnival celebrations and craftsmen to the sculptures and festivities of Louis Armstrong Park. "Being able to grow up in that land of music, food and art, and then being in this beautiful community of artists who were just part of our everyday scene, was something extraordinary," said Lewis.

"Through much of the architecture and history that comes from New Orleans, you learn to appreciate your history in a way that many don't. They reminded me every day of what happened culturally in that city."

A view of Amoako Boafo's "Boy with Flower Earring" (2019). Artwork courtesy of the artist and Roberts Projects Credit: Photo by Jeff McLane.

A view of "Equality" by Patrick Martínez (2017) and "Libélula" by Vaughn Spann (2016) Credit: Photo by Jeff McLane.

The Lewis art collection, which he shares with his partner Hau Ngyuen, continues this sense of cultural heritage. Mainly focused on black people and black female artists, the works range from minimalist brands and experimental videos to figurative sculptures and paintings. Ebony G. Patterson sits across from Genevieve Gaignard; Toyin Ojih Odutola shares the dining room with Torkwase Dyson; and Kerry James Marshall resides with Sadie Barnette. Emerging artists mingle with mid-career teachers. The house itself is a showcase for our rising stars and established icons that make the home environment, a space measured in comfort due to its ability to be repaired, feel incredibly fresh.

Jennie C. Jones's work is present throughout the home. Lewis first fell in love with Jones' work, and then Jones herself, after meeting her at the William H. Johnson auction in 2007. He views Jones's minimalist sculptures, paintings, and works on paper as aesthetic offerings powered by a deep commitment to black. sound abstraction and black cultural criticism that were not present in the art world in the early 2000s. Lewis pointed out that Jones helped him recognize the fundamental role of the collector in maintaining and growing the careers of artists (and, of course, market value), but also joining an artist community.

The value of the Lewis and Ngyuen collection is not just in the value of the objects, but in the relationships built and nurtured as they became caregivers and relatives of the artists themselves. This ethic of care between Jones and Lewis over the past 13 years led many of the aforementioned artists to become part of the Los Angeles collection and collector community. "That part of the relationship (with Jones) is magical to me," said Lewis. "It is also the reason why someone like Torkwase entered our lives, because Jennie was in our sphere. She opened many doors for us, for a new way of seeing artists and narratives that we love to collect."

A view of Genevieve Gaignard's "The Golden Hour" from "I Am Not Your Mammy" (2017). Illustrations courtesy of the artist and Vielmetter Los Angeles. Credit: Photo by Jeff McLane.

Lewis credits fellow mentors and collectors Joy Simmons and A.C. Hudgins as the other key figures who have guided the collection. Both Simmons and Hudgins noted the impact Lewis could and needed to have on both the artist's life and the art community. While connecting deeply with the diversity of artistic practices housed under the nickname "black art," Lewis has brought these principles of influence to larger spheres and broad audiences through his positions on the boards of the Underground Museum, the Museum of the Harlem and Hammer Study. Museum. Here, Lewis's sense of intentional and holistic collecting has aided in the demonstration and financial support of emerging, international, local artists and, perhaps most importantly, many of the entire African diaspora.

After starting his new position at UTA in June 2019, Lewis began building a compelling schedule and programming, and formed a strategy with the broader arts community in Los Angeles. "We sat down with Hammer, LACMA and MOCA to talk about the fact that we were going to be in this space, and we want to be an active participant in the conversation," said Lewis. "We want to make sure we showcase the diversity of the art world."

At UTA Artist Space, which is neither a shopping arcade nor a museum, Lewis's vision can be fully manifested. "I love that we are a project space and we can show many different voices in a collapsed period of time," he said. "So going from someone like Arcmanoro Niles during Frieze Art Fair in February and then moving to Julia Wachtel immediately afterwards is a huge leap on the art world stage. But it's second nature to us because we live in all those spaces, and It is a very proud moment for us. "

A view of Karon Davis "Ishmael" (2017) and "Rest Here, Rest Now" by Naudline Pierre (2018) Credit: Photo by Jeff McLane.

At the end of our conversation, Lewis expressed great pride and enthusiasm for the coming years for the Los Angeles art scene. With the opening of Destination Crenshaw, a 1.3-mile open-air museum with the work of black artists along the Metro's Crenshaw Boulevard expansion, and Frieze Los Angeles' second year, Lewis feels a new allure surrounding the local art community.

"I am very excited to know where we are right now. I think the most important reason is that I have to see all the shows in Los Angeles," he said. The new projects and fairs "enhance the sense of community that exists here, so people are now encouraged to share what's happening," he added, recalling messages he received from artists and collectors during Frieze Los Angeles, inviting him to go over there. events. "Just that familiarity," Lewis said, "is something that feels very different."