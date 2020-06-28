Artist Scott Lobaido celebrates 25 years of patriotic home renovations

In summer, artist Scott LoBaido requires a fairly simple palette – just red, white, and blue.

For 25 years, the Staten Islander has been decorating homes, businesses, and restaurants with the American flag motif.

“There are artists who sit and make landscapes. I'm doing portraits of the United States, "said LoBaido, 55, who estimates he has painted about 1,000 flags on buildings, sometimes on a roof, sometimes covering the entire facade.

Days ago, he put the finishing touches on Joan Brodick's two-story house in Midland Beach, just in time for the fourth of July.

LoBaido's patriotic mission began when he was just starting out in the art world in the 1990s, and he saw an exhibit at the School of the Art Institute that had a flag on the floor.

“I saw the disgusting hatred for everything American. He didn't want any part, "he told The Post. In the mid-1990s he started painting giant flags on any surface he could, including cars." People were laughing at me, nobody wanted him, "he said.

He was going door to door on Staten Island, begging people to let him paint, free of charge, his shop, house or garage on a flag motif. Finally convinced some. Then in 2001 things changed.

“Right after September 11, everyone became patriotic. It was, "Get the guy with the flag!" Said LoBaido, who even painted Old Glory at city fire stations and still doesn't charge for his work. Suddenly everyone wanted a mural of flags. He was more than reserved.

Brodick, a 67-year-old great-grandmother, is delighted with the new flag mural decorating her home, saying she has already attracted a lot of attention.

"Everyone honks the horn, it's beautiful," said Brodick, adding that her late husband, Paul, a 50-year-old Navy veteran, would be "very proud."

"People die for this flag, they give up everything so that we can have freedom. I believe and love this country, and I want people to know it. "

But not everyone is a fan of LoBaido's frankness. He has been arrested 12 times, he said, including in 1999 when he dumped horse manure at the Brooklyn Museum in protest of an exhibition in which one of the Virgin Mary's breasts was formed from elephant dung. He was also arrested in December 2001, when he painted a flag outside an Upper West Side school to protest against the district board that rejects the Pledge of Allegiance in the classroom.

Earlier this month, he said, he was pressured to remove a sculpture: "two white figures and two black figures helping each other push a ladder up so they can reach a peace sign," he had installed in front of the Staten Island City Hall. . LoBaido, who described him as "apolitical," said other local artists "lost their noodles" because he is a Trump supporter and threatened to destroy his work. He also claims that someone created a Facebook group titled "Exposing Racists on Staten Island," with his name and address at the top of the list.

"It was a very emotional piece and I didn't want anyone to be emotionally hurt by seeing it desecrated," he said of the decision to remove the sculpture.

But nothing, he said, will prevent him from painting flags on houses.

"The art world has ripped everything from me," he said. "But my artwork is not a charity. I am the artist of the worker," he said.