Artists and volunteers painted a 7,000-square-foot mural of Breonna Taylor

The idea came after co-founder Jeff "Jahru" Huntington and two of the group's teaching artists, Deonte Ward and Comacell Brown, painted a George Floyd mural that included the names of other African Americans killed by police, Future History. Now co-founder Julia Gibb told CNN.
"We wanted to choose a topic that would draw attention to the fact that there is violence against African American women, and we did not want [Taylor] to be forgotten. At the time, it seemed that the George Floyd incident was receiving much more attention," Gibb said.
"We believe that she and George Floyd symbolize a turning point in our culture and we wanted, as this small town, to participate in this national conversation, and for the voices and feelings of children to be involved in the national conversation."
Although the mural was not specifically designed to be painted over the July 4 weekend, Gibb and the artists reflected that not everyone experiences the same freedoms in the United States, Gibb said.
Ten teaching artists, about 40 volunteers and 15-30 youth painted the mural in Chambers Park this weekend, Huntington said.
In total, the mural took 24 hours to complete, he said, adding that it took him approximately six hours each day to paint and another total of 12 hours to outline the grid and drawing.
The mural is in association with the Banneker-Douglass Museum and the Maryland African-American History and Culture Commission, Huntington and museum spokesman Robert James said.
It is intended to be visible from space through satellite images, the collective said on its website.
Working alongside local authorities, organizers limited the number of spectators and adhered to social distancing and mask protocols, Gibb said.
While the mural is meant to honor Taylor's life, the group says it doesn't want him to distract from the concrete change the country needs.
"This effort is not intended to be a performative distraction from actual policy changes, but rather a way to use peaceful and artistic means to express distress, giving voice to those who need to be heard and their humanity recognized," Future History Now he said on his website.
The project was intended to help young people as well as the broader Annapolis community, Huntington said.
"With our projects in general, we try to elevate young people in our communities, and through our art projects, which have an educational component, we try to teach them about their stories," he said. "And by participating in it, they can look back on their lives when they grow up and know that they were part of this civil rights movement [from] the old days in 2020."