Artists and volunteers painted a 7,000-square-foot mural of Breonna Taylor







The project was led by Annapolis-based Future History Now, a non-profit art collective that creates murals with youth facing adversity in underserved communities, according to its website.

The idea came after co-founder Jeff "Jahru" Huntington and two of the group's teaching artists, Deonte Ward and Comacell Brown, painted a George Floyd mural that included the names of other African Americans killed by police, Future History. Now co-founder Julia Gibb told CNN.

Taylor's death has become another flashpoint in national protests about police brutality. She was killed in March by three officers from the Louisville, Kentucky Metropolitan Police Department, during the execution of a no-touch order.

Although one of the officers involved was fired in June, no criminal charges have yet been filed against the officers. The FBI is also investigating Taylor's death. Since then, his family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city.